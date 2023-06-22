Home » Bonn’s captain changes: First photo of Karsten Tadda at the new BBL club | sports mix
The prodigal son returns!

SPORT BILD knows: Basketball professional Karsten Tadda (34) is moving from Telekom Baskets Bonn back to his home club in Bamberg.

And shows the first photo in the shirt of the old-new club.

The ex-national player’s contract (89 appearances for Germany) expired at the end of the season.

Now he is signing for two years in Bamberg. Where he made his Bundesliga debut in the 2007/08 season. Overall, he ran 292 in the basketball league for the club. There are also 91 appearances in European competitions.

Tadda played in Bamberg for almost eight years, where he won five championship titles and the cup twice. He then moved to Gießen, Ulm, Oldenburg and finally Bonn.

Last season he won the Champions League title with Telekom Baskets and finished runners-up. However, he missed the playoffs due to back surgery.

Bamberg’s coach Oren Amiel (51): “I’m thrilled that Karsten is coming back to Freak City, back to his hometown. He’s a leader who knows exactly what winning feels like and what it takes to be successful. I look forward to working with him on and off the court and I hope we will be successful together.”

Tadda himself says: “I’ve always said: if it’s possible, I’d like to play for Bamberg again. It’s great that it happened now. From a distance, I always noticed that the fans were missing a figure they could identify with. I’m happy that, as a native of Bamberg, I can now play for my home club again.”

For runner-up Bonn it is the second bitter departure after the historic season. Coach Tuomas Iisalo (40) has also announced that he will not extend his expiring contract. He is drawn to Paris.

Bonn’s MVP TJ Shorts (27) is also on the list for the basketball project there.

