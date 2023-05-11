Bono Vox of U2 wears the Napoli scarf

Bono Vox celebrates his 63rd birthday in Napleswhere he landed yesterday, Wednesday 10 May, and where, on Saturday 13 May, he will perform at the San Carlo theater with his show Stories of Surrender, the only Italian date. Landed at Capodichino airport, he received from some fans a scarf of the Napoli champion of Italy which he immediately tightened around his neck. The U2 singer dined at Mimi at the Railwaydove he tasted all the local specialties and traditional local dishes: buffalo mozzarella braid, ricotta with tomato jam, ‘mbuttunato pepper, friarielli, escarole with olives and capers, spaghetti with clams and Genoese candles, concluding it all with babà and pastiera.