Bono Vox of U2 wears the Napoli scarf

Bono Vox celebrates his 63rd birthday in Napleswhere he landed yesterday, Wednesday 10 May, and where, on Saturday 13 May, he will perform at the San Carlo theater with his show Stories of Surrender, the only Italian date. Landed at Capodichino airport, he received from some fans a scarf of the Napoli champion of Italy which he immediately tightened around his neck. The U2 singer dined at Mimi at the Railwaydove he tasted all the local specialties and traditional local dishes: buffalo mozzarella braid, ricotta with tomato jam, ‘mbuttunato pepper, friarielli, escarole with olives and capers, spaghetti with clams and Genoese candles, concluding it all with babà and pastiera.

The others present at the dinner

Accompanying him were his wife Alisonwith whom he has been married for over 40 years, and lifelong friends: Gavin Fridaysinger-songwriter his fellow citizen of Dublin, Spring (born Derek Rowen), his childhood friend, sculptor and member of the post punk band the Virgin Prunes and Martin GarrixDutch disc jockey and record producer who with Bono e The Edge he made the remix of “We are the people”, the anthem of the 2020 European Championships.

