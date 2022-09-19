CASTLE OF AGOGNA

Coach Gimenez’s Bonomi journey in the Italian Cup begins with a clear victory: Cus Pisa beaten 5-0, while the second match against Pistoia was not played because the Tuscan team withdrew from the event.

In the only match played, a beautiful and important affirmation came for Bonomi: at the Comunale di Castello d’Agogna the green-and-whites showed off a choral performance, scoring a goal from a short corner and the others on open play. After a first quarter in which the teams studied, Bonomi was unleashed: in the first minutes of the second set it was the seventeen-year-old full-back Frego who scored his first goal with the senior team, putting the goalkeeper from Pisa with a shot precise on the first post. Then came Ursone’s goal for the 2-0, while in the third set it was Nabarro who dropped the trio, collecting a rebound from the Tuscan goalkeeper and replying the goal. Then came two other achievements that set the score on the final 5-0: first Rubin who on a short corner made with a strong shot to the right of the goalkeeper, while the newcomer Charlesworth set the score on the final 5-0. , an Italian Australian, who put in a beautiful assist from Missaglia. A good start, therefore, for Bonomi who will return to the field next Saturday for the second day of the cup: a concentration is scheduled in Bra (Cn), where Bonomi will face Valchisone and the hosts. A complicated test, but very important for the continuation of the manifestation of the Lomellina training. –