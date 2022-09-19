Home Sports Bonomi, good debut in the Cus Pisa cup overwhelmed with 5 goals
Sports

Bonomi, good debut in the Cus Pisa cup overwhelmed with 5 goals

by admin
Bonomi, good debut in the Cus Pisa cup overwhelmed with 5 goals

Alberto Colli Franzone

September 18, 2022

CASTLE OF AGOGNA

Coach Gimenez’s Bonomi journey in the Italian Cup begins with a clear victory: Cus Pisa beaten 5-0, while the second match against Pistoia was not played because the Tuscan team withdrew from the event.

In the only match played, a beautiful and important affirmation came for Bonomi: at the Comunale di Castello d’Agogna the green-and-whites showed off a choral performance, scoring a goal from a short corner and the others on open play. After a first quarter in which the teams studied, Bonomi was unleashed: in the first minutes of the second set it was the seventeen-year-old full-back Frego who scored his first goal with the senior team, putting the goalkeeper from Pisa with a shot precise on the first post. Then came Ursone’s goal for the 2-0, while in the third set it was Nabarro who dropped the trio, collecting a rebound from the Tuscan goalkeeper and replying the goal. Then came two other achievements that set the score on the final 5-0: first Rubin who on a short corner made with a strong shot to the right of the goalkeeper, while the newcomer Charlesworth set the score on the final 5-0. , an Italian Australian, who put in a beautiful assist from Missaglia. A good start, therefore, for Bonomi who will return to the field next Saturday for the second day of the cup: a concentration is scheduled in Bra (Cn), where Bonomi will face Valchisone and the hosts. A complicated test, but very important for the continuation of the manifestation of the Lomellina training. –

See also  Rivaldo: The 2018 Champions League final was a nightmare against Salah and now he will avenge Real Madrid – yqqlm

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

U20 Men’s Asian Cup qualifiers Chinese team advance

Weijia League: Defending champion Supor Hangzhou returns to...

Pordenone already has a promotion step

Bundesliga: Union Berlin beats “Wolfsburg” to continue to...

Napoli in the lead with Atalanta. Juventus and...

Niccolini (press room): “We haven’t changed form. On...

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships ended, Chinese team won...

Pavia and Oltrepo to maintain the primacy Voghe...

Willy Hernangomez named the most valuable player of...

Sailing: Scheidt, after 5 Olympic medals, a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy