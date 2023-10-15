Home » “Bonucci knew about Fagioli”. Tonali in tears
Leonardo Bonucci knew. The former Juventus captain is not among those under investigation in the new investigation into illicit betting by Serie A players which started with the involvement of the young Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli up to now including three other names. Bonucci knew about Fagioli’s gambling addiction as did other teammates. New details emerge as the investigation continues and that Fabrizio Coronainformed by the “uncle of a former Inter player who was a friend of Balotelli“. And even if Bonucci is not under investigation, the investigators are trying to understand whether Juventus’ failure to take action on the Fagioli case does not amount to the crime of failure to report.

The mysterious robberies of Zaniolo’s mother

The adventure in Rome by Nicolò Zaniolo has been peppered with mysterious facts of criminal origin, starting with the two attacks on his mother Francesca Costa, first robbed of a car in the home garage and then attacked in person by a couple of arrested and convicted bandits. Zaniolo exploded on social media against those who had targeted her mother. Did these facts have anything to do with the current investigation into illicit betting in which the player is under investigation? According to DillingerNews, the information site opened by Corona with a staff of collaborators, Francesca Costa, Nicolò Zaniolo’s mother, would have known about her son’s activities and would have had a primary role in them, managing her son’s affairs. Details to be confirmed.

Gambling addiction and tears, the four targeted by the magistrates

Details about his gambling addiction filter out from Milan’s environment Sandro Tonali, long an idol of the Rossoneri public, ended up in tears by admitting his gambling addiction once he was included in the register of suspects. A way to emulate other classmates and overcome boredom in his free time, the illicit game, which would have crushed him. Zaniolo, Fagioli and Tonali are the first three certain names in the investigation, to these, according to DillingerNews, should be added that of Nicola Zalewski, Polish full-back for Roma. But Corona talks about “at least 10 other players”, from “5 or 6 teams involved” and of his work which for once goes hand in hand with that of the Prosecutor’s Office, which has arrived at the betting ring as an offshoot of the activities of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

