Bonucci put out of squad by Juventus: the now ex-captain upset. The reasons for the choice

Il captain was taken out: the Juventus he put out pink Leonardo Bonucciwhich a 36 years old he was ready to end his career at Juventus with his contract expiring at the end of next season. A flag from 500 matches with the Juve shirt, which however is no longer part of the projects of the new cycle. The defender was put on the market and, upon his arrival at the It continued scheduled for Monday July 17, will play a work aside compared to the rest of the team. The national centre-back will therefore not leave for the Bianconeri tour Usalike Weston McKenniein turn leaving the Turin club.

The decision, the sports newspapers explain, was communicated to Bonucci by the new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli it’s yes Giovanni Manna, who joined him at his summer residence in Tuscany. Motivation is a technical choice, which leads to only one consequence: Max Allegri is mandated or at least an accomplice to the sensational move. Of course, one cannot fail to remember the signing from 6 million euros net per season. A contract that binds Bonucci to Juve for just one more season.

The defender has been cornered: he wanted to end his career in black and white, but his goal is also to wear the national team shirt for the last time at the Euro 2024where theItalia Of Mancini – if he were to qualify, by now it must be specified – he will have to defend the title. Hard to understand what option will have at his disposal: trying to change the new company’s mind seems impossible. The revolution is underway and also overwhelms Captain Bonucci. His armband will end up on the Brazilian’s arm Danilo.

