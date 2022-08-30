Both unbeaten and in the group at the top of the standings, Atalanta and Turin take the field on Thursday evening to give continuity to an excellent start to the season

True, we are only on the fourth day. But in the meantime, Atalanta and Turin are playing this match, being able to look at everyone from top to bottom. Seven points for both teams, same path so far: two away wins and a draw at home against a big one (respectively Milan and Lazio, which with Naples and Rome complete the group in the lead).

The match in Bergamo will conclude the first midweek round of this season of Serie A together with Bologna-Salernitana, but after two days Serie A will return to the field with three big matches. From now to the World Cup break it will be a real tour de force, also thanks to the start of the European competitions. Music for the ears of bettors, to whom the bookmakers have reserved welcome offers and bonuses available by betting on Atalanta-Torino and all the other Serie A matches.

Quote 1×2 — For bookmakers, Atalanta is favored: the odds of 1.72 for sign 1 offered by Sisa are interesting, just under 1.70 for the other bookmakers. The draw is worth 4 times the stake on Novibet, more cautious are the other bookies which stand at around 3.75. A success for Juric’s team, on the other hand, oscillates between 4.80 for Novibet and 5.25 for Bet365.

Insight and other shares of Atalanta-Turin — Beyond the odds, statistics and precedents tell of a fairly indecipherable match: on the one hand Atalanta are unbeaten in the last five Serie A matches against Turin, on the other hand the grenades have won the last four away matches of the championship. The only certainty comes from a fact: since 2019/20, in the six matches in which they faced each other, the two teams have produced an average of 5.8 goals per game (35 total): no one has done better by playing at least three times in the same period. . Those who think that the trend will be confirmed can play an Over 3.5, offered at 2.75 on Leovegas and Bet365. See also Federatletica, the president Stefano Mei praises Sardinian jewels

But what result can we combine it with? La Dea hasn’t won at Gewiss Stadium in seven Serie A matches and Juric’s Torino is a tough nut to crack: the draw with goals – X + Goal – is worth 4.80 times the stake on Better and Goldbet.

August 30

