bonuses for female football players on the rise, but still far from those for men

The Women’s World Cup, which has been taking place since July 20 between Australia and New Zealand, is not only breaking attendance records. Bonuses paid to female players have also increased significantly – although the sums remain well below those of their male counterparts.

A very clear increase over the editions

The envelope released by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for players’ bonuses increases with each World Cup. After doubling during the 2019 edition in France, it tripled in 2023, rising to 100 million euros. That is 17 times more than during the 2007 edition.

This envelope is divided between the players according to the course of their team in the tournament:

Elimination in the group stage: approximately 27,000 euros per player; Elimination in the round of 16: 55,000 euros; Elimination in the quarter-finals: 82,000 euros; Fourth place: 150,000 euros; Third place: 164,000 euros; Elimination in the final : 178,000 euros; Victory in the final: 250,000 euros.

An increase to put into perspective

The increase in bonuses for female players should however be put into perspective in relation to the allocations paid to men, which remain four times higher (402 million euros in 2022), and continue to grow with each edition. Why doubt the realism of “ultimate goal” set in March by Gianni Infantino: « Obtain equal payments for the men’s and women’s World Cups in 2026 and 2027.” While the President of FIFA claims voluntarism on the issue of bonuses, he also refers to the responsibility of European audiovisual broadcasters, which “make offers 20 to 100 times lower” for the Women’s World Cup, while its audiences represent “about 50% to 60% of those of the men’s World Cup”.

This question is all the more crucial for female players as the weight of bonuses in their salary is much greater than for male internationals, who are generally better paid at their club. The average salary of professional women soccer players is around 14,000 dollars (12,725 euros) per year, the amounts allocated within the framework of the 2023 edition of the World Cup will have “a real and significant impact on the lives and careers of these players”estim Gianni Infantino.

The bonus paid to the players of the winning team would thus represent nearly twenty times the average annual income. By way of comparison, the finalist bonus of 290,000 euros paid to each player of the French team after their second place in Qatar, in 2022, represented less than 30% of the annual income of midfielder Youssouf Fofana. And barely 0.4% of striker Kylian Mbappé’s salary, estimated at 72 million euros.

