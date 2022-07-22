The play ex Castelnuovo is the first purchase of Logiman Al PalaBrera already in 2015, has remained in the hearts of the fans

After the confirmation of coach Michael Magagnoli, Logiman Broni announces its first player for the next Serie A2 championship. This is Ilaria Bonvecchio, a return to the green-and-white team. In fact, the playmaker from Trentino, 28, had already been in Oltrepo in the season of the historic promotion to Serie A1. In the last three seasons you have worn the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia shirt, finishing in the last with 4.2 points per game. In the summer of 2015 she had arrived in Broni, contributing decisively to the championship that saw the conquest of promotion to the top flight, the Italian cup of the A2 series and the Lombardy cup. Ilaria remained in Broni also in the following season, obtaining with her companions the permanence in A1. She is therefore a player who has entered the hearts of the fans, also for her spontaneity and positivity. After leaving our province, she married for two seasons at Edelweiss Albino (A2), before landing on the banks of the Scrivia.

Raised basketball in Riva del Garda, in Serie B, she is equipped with very solid technical fundamentals and great tactical intelligence, as well as guaranteeing a notable contribution in the implementation phase. A player who certainly knows the category well, a veteran of the second national tournament in short, and who will be able to guarantee solidity and competitiveness to the team from beyond Padana. This is therefore the first piece made available to coach Magagnoli, who in recent days has finished the national coaching course in Bormio, in Valtellina. Now the Oltrepadane market continues apace. The roster, according to rumors, should be completed by now, including foreign, therefore the formalizations should arrive in these weeks. The meeting is scheduled for August 22, while the start of the championship is scheduled for October 8 or 9. In this regard, the composition of the two groups is expected, with Logiman Broni who, together with Castelnuovo Scrivia, except for last-minute surprises, should be included in the North group. –

