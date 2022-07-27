The play from thirty was the protagonist of the promotion to A1 “I find a whole new team, but we will fight”

With the Broni shirt (this year with Logiman) he already has 74 appearances and 361 points scored in three seasons, from 2014 to 2017 (two in A2 and one in A1), but now he will be able to increase his tally. Ilaria Bonvecchio, a 28-year-old playmaker from thirty, can’t wait to tread the PalaBrera parquet again and work under the guidance of coach Michael Magagnoli.

«The negotiation was very fast – explains the new green-and-white player – I had heard the managers of Broni and coach Magagnoli one afternoon and the following morning I had already decided to answer yes. I’ve always played in the Lombardy-Piedmont area, I was interested in staying in that area. Broni at the time had risen to the A1 series, while I had decided to do another type of route, dropping again in the category. Now the green-and-whites are back in Serie A2 and we met again. The choice was immediate ».

two years to albino

After the Oltrepo hills, Bonvecchio had spent two years in Albino, in the Bergamo area, then three seasons at the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia, but with Broni always in her heart: «I have a wonderful memory left. – he continues – It was the first place I went when I left my Trento and lived in Oltrepo for three hard-to-forget seasons. I found myself catapulted into a completely new reality, but I was welcomed in a big way and in the second season, that of the promotion, we had done some fantastic things. Then I made many friends, with whom I have kept in touch all these years. So I’m very happy to be back ».

For her it will be the sixth consecutive season in the cadeterie: «The level has increased a lot. -she says-In the past season many teams have already strengthened a lot, everyone can lose against anyone. It will certainly be a difficult championship, but Broni is setting up a good team and I am convinced that we could have fun and battle every Sunday. We want to have a good season, we will have to work because the team is all new, but we are not holding back. It is difficult to find an audience like that of PalaBrera in other parts of Italy: even if the team is relegated I hope that the supporters are always close to the team. But I’m sure, they will be warm as always. Now I’m spending a short holiday by the sea, because the mountains are already at my house – she jokes – so when I move and go to the beach. But I can’t wait to get started. I will arrive in Broni a few days before the meeting, scheduled for 22 August ».

together again

Bonvecchio could also find two former teammates from Castelnuovo: Claudia Colli, a 26-year-old winger, and Ada De Pasquale, a 27-year-old guard. Logiman Broni should already announce them in the coming days. In short, a roster is looming in which an important nucleus could be made up of the former Giraffes, who reached the play off semifinal last season. Finally, according to the latest news, it seems made for the Swedish center-winger of 25 Amanda Kantzy, formerly of Faenza (A1), Fila San Martino (A1), Södertälje (Sweden) and Polkowice (Poland). The negotiation would be practically concluded and we only expect the news to become official. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI