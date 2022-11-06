Original title: Booker 24 points in three quarters, Paul 15+5+4, the sun lightly beats the Blazers to complete revenge

On November 6th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Phoenix Suns played back-to-back home games against the Portland Trail Blazers. At the end of the game, the Suns beat the Blazers 102-82, successfully avenging the lore by the opponent yesterday.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 26-35, 14-26, 21-23, 21-18 (the Blazers are in front).

On the Blazers side, Josh Hart 4 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, Jerami Grant 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Nurkic 8 points and 7 rebounds, Sheldon Sharp 13 points and 4 rebounds, Wens Lowe had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Keane Johnson had 8 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Eubanks had 5 points and 3 rebounds, Watford had 9 points and 4 rebounds, and Little had 9 points.

On the Suns side, Devin Booker played in three quarters and scored 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, and Chris Paul 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Mikal Bridges had 11 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, Craig had 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, DeAndre Ayton had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, and Damian Lee had 9 points and 4 rebounds. Saric scored 9 points and 9 rebounds, Shamet 8 points, Langdale 5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Game recap:

In this game, the sun took the lead as soon as it came up, and Paul succeeded in his signature jumper. But soon, Grant made 2 of 2 free throws, rookie Sharp also made a jumper, Nurkic hooked into the net, and the Blazers temporarily led 6-4. After that, the two sides launched a fierce tug of war, but in the latter part of this section, the sun gradually took the advantage of the field. Paul and Bridges shot three-pointers successively, and the home team led by 8 points. On the Blazers side, Little made a three-pointer and Grant hit a jumper, chasing the score. At the end of this section, the sun set off a new wave of attack, Langdale scored a pie, and after the single quarter, the sun temporarily led 35-26.

In the second quarter, Shamet scored a three-pointer and the difference came to double digits. Since then, the disadvantage of the Blazers’ lack of Lillard and Simmons has been highlighted, and they have fallen behind more and more in the offense. The Suns also obviously learned the lesson of losing to the Blazers, and they are more devoted and serious on both ends of the offense and defense. In the latter part of the second quarter, the sun set off a new climax. Paul made a three-pointer and Booker made a jumper. The difference came to more than 20 points. Nurkic tipped the ball, but it was a drop in the bucket for the chase. With Paul making 2 of 2 free throws, after halftime, the Suns continued to lead 61-40.

After changing sides and fighting again, the pioneers’ fighting spirit has picked up, and the point difference has not further expanded. Booker made a step-back jumper and made a tip-up, scoring 20+. On the Blazers side, the scores of Sharp and Grant continued to support the team. Entering the latter part of the third quarter, the Blazers took the lead in adjusting the lineup, revealing the meaning of disarming and surrendering. On the Sun’s side, Saric and Damian Lee hit three-pointers one after another. With Booker’s layup, the Suns continued to lead 84-61 after three quarters.

At the end of the quarter, the two sides had already sent their substitutes, and the game completely entered garbage time. In the end, after the whole game was over, the Suns defeated the Blazers 102-82, successfully avenging the lore of the opponent yesterday.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Trail Blazers: Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Sheldon Sharp, Justice Winslow

Suns: Mikal Bridges, Tory Craig, DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul

