2022-10-26

On October 26, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Suns defeated the defending champion Warriors 134-105.

There was an episode in the third quarter of the game. Clay and Booker had a fierce conflict. The two sides spat trash at each other, resulting in each receiving a technical foul. Afterwards, Clay snorted at the referee again, and finally got two technical fouls and was ejected. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that Clay has been ejected since 796 official games in his career.

After the game, Booker said of the conflict with Klay: “I love Klay, I loved him from the beginning, I said when I was drafted that I wanted to be like Klay, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be with each other. Competing, arguing with each other, so I enjoyed it.”

