Booker: With KD we have the talent, the mentality and everything it takes to be champions
Booker: With KD we have the talent, the mentality and everything it takes to be champions

Booker: With KD we have the talent, the mentality and everything it takes to be champions

Devin Booker is literally thrilled for the arrival of Kevin Durant in his Phoenix Suns.

“Words can’t put it… I can’t wait for the time to compete together. I’ve never had the chance to do it, apart from the Olympics, so it’s going to be an exciting time for me.”

The ex-Kentucky reflects on his time in Arizona.

“We were pretty much the laughing stock of the NBA about four or five years ago, but we quickly became a contender, so we’re very proud of what we’ve built here. The fact that Kev has asked to come here is a great sign of respect for what has been done so far. We still have a lot to do, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

Possible the title already this year?

“100%….We had the same approach with the team even before the trade. Once you savor the experience of the Finals, then returning becomes an obsession. We have a goal; we know it won’t be easy to get there, but we believe that in this gym there is now the talent, the mentality and everything needed to become champions”.

