Second brace in a row away (after that of Villafranca), ninth center in the league and twelfth of the season. These are great striker numbers. And Sebastiano Svidercoschi is. The striker who arrived last summer from Real Monterotondo branded Torviscosa’s confrontation and, with two finely crafted goals, contributed in a concrete way to the success of the Dolomites: the number 8 in Serie D. And eighth is also the current placement in the standings (together with Campodarsego and Montecchio), by virtue of yet another happy performance outside the province, where the SSD Dolomiti Bellunesi has been scoring for four months. Furthermore, success in Friuli matures despite the numerical inferiority in the last 20 minutes.

NOW FORWARD

At the first turn of the clock, the Dolomites are immediately ahead: Macchioni’s cross from the left for Corbanese who, with a header, forces Saccon to punch back. But Svidercoschi was lurking, careful and punctual to direct the loose ball into the net. And just after half an hour, it’s him again, the centre-forward with the 34 printed on his back, who takes up De Carli’s suggestion and shoots down Saccon, who is outgoing, with a left-footed cross: it’s the doubling goal. What about security too? Not at all, because with 3′ to go the newcomer Bertoni (he had taken over the injured Felipe: more than 300 appearances in the top flight) shows up in front of Virvilas and shortens the distance: 1-2.

IN TEN

After the break, Toniolo relieves Macchioni (forced out due to a blow), while Sommacal gets two yellow cards in the space of about ten minutes: as a result, SSD Dolomiti Bellunesi is forced to play with ten players for a good part of the second half. And the center of gravity inevitably drops. Also because the Torviscosa tries to increase the engine speed and revs. However, Zanin’s formation is short, compact, balanced: in short, he fits well on the pitch. And he grants the bare essentials to the Friulians. So much so that Virvilas will not have to carry out any particularly important interventions.

THE ANALYSIS

«Good approach to the match – commented coach Diego Zanin – we could have even gone 3-0. I have to congratulate the boys, they were amazing: they gave life to a test of character. It is a group that is growing from many points of view. We just have to eliminate some flaws, because at that point we could play the games in a different way, enhancing our qualities. We know it: if you can’t close the accounts, then the races become “dirty”. In any case, the team deserves praise».

TORVISCOSA-BELLUNESI DOLOMITES 1-2

HORN VISCO: Saccon; Cucchiaro (st 30′ Rigo), Toso, Grudera, Pratolino (st 40′ Oman), Felipe (st 10′ Bertoni), Novati, Paoluzzi (st 44′ Tuniz), Ciriello, Garbero (st 11′ Curumi), Gubellini ( available: Fabris, Rossi, Pozzani, Turchetto). Coach: F. Pittilino.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES: Virvilas; Alcides, Sommacal, Alari, Macchioni (st 1′ Toniolo); De Carli, Tuninetti, Onescu; Artioli (st 21′ Conti), Corbanese (st 33′ Fernandez), Svidercoschi (available: Patitucci, A. Cossalter, T. Cossalter, Faraon, Vavassori, Arcopinto). Coach: D. Zanin.

REFEREE: Ferdinando Emanuel Toro of Catania (assistants: Ioan Rusu of Trento and Gianpaolo Giannone of Arco Riva).

GOL: pt 1′ and 33′ Svidercoschi, 42′ Bertoni.

NOTE. Booked: Paoluzzi, Grudina, Bertoni, De Carli, Gubellini. Expelled: st 20′ Sommacal for yellow cards. Corners: 2-2. Recovery: pt 2′; st 5′.

RESULTS

ADRIESE – CALDIERO 0 – 2

BOLZANO – CAMPODARSEGO 2 – 2

MONTEBELLUNA – CJARLINS 0 – 0

TORVISCOSA – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 1 – 2

VILLAFRANCA – EAST 0 – 1

PORTOGRUARO – LEGNAGO 1 – 1

CLODIANSE – LEVICO 2 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – MESTRE 1 – 0

LUPARENSE – MONTECCHIO 1 – 2

RANKING

LEGNAGO AND ADRIESE 35

BOLZANO 33

THIS IS CLODIENSE 32

BOILER 31

CARTIGLIANO 30

DOLOMITES OF BELLUNESI, MONTECCHIO AND CAMPODARSEGO 28

LUPARENSE 26

CJARLINS 24

MASTER 23

VILLA FRANCE 20

LEVICO AND PORTOGRUARO 19

MONTEBELLUNA AND TORVISCOSA 18