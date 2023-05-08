boom in bicycle repairs and maintenance, declining in the purchase of new ones – Sport Marketing News

In recent years, the bicycle market in Italy has witnessed constant growth. Thanks to a new vision of urban mobility and a renewed awareness of sustainability issues, 2022 saw a real boom in electric bikes. Suffice it to say that last year among the 10 most searched products in the “bike & accessories” category on the Italian portal of an ideal 7 were different e-bike models. This year, however, searches relating to electric bicycles have recorded a decrease of 7%.

What happened at this juncture? Probably due to inflation, the online purchase of new bicycles has slowed down, which has instead benefited the bicycle spare parts sector, which is experiencing a golden age. This is what emerges from the new survey by an ideal – Europe’s leading international price comparison portal – according to which over the last 12 months only 11% of those who did online searches in the bike sector were actually looking for a new bike, compared to 37% who were looking for spare parts or accessories for your own.

It is no coincidence that – looking at the top 20 products that have recorded the greatest growth in interest over the last 12 months – there are only two bicycles (racing bikes and mountain bikes), compared with twelve accessories for repairing of a bicycle. In detail, forks, complete groups and batteries for electric bikes recorded a boom of over 200% compared to the previous year, followed by seat posts (+83%), repair tools (+59%), bike trailers ( +51%), cycle computer (+50%), padlocks (+50%), pedals (+36%) and tires (+35%).

In a comparison between the last two years, therefore, the spare parts sector and that of bicycle accessories have recorded an increase in interest of over 25% respectively, compared to a decrease of 1% linked to the true bicycle sector is exactly.

“There are many reasons for the boom in the bike repair sector and the slight slowdown in the online purchase of new bicycles, but a lot has to do with the awareness and culture process carried out on the bike market – commented Antonio Pilello, communication manager of idealo in Italy -. Just think of the diffusion of the activities of the cycle workshops throughout Italy not only responsible for repairing bicycles, but also for exchanging experiences, information and knowledge regarding their maintenance and repair. As well as the role of price comparison, which creates a culture of savings among users by offering them a complete overview of information that helps them juggle the many offers available, defending them from inflation”.

In fact, the role of inflation, which has affected the list prices of bicycles in the last two years, should not be underestimated. According to idealo, on average, a children’s bike cost around 23% more this year than the previous year, a city bike 10% more, while a racing bike and an electric bike 6% more. more. And thanks to the growth in demand, the “bike spare parts and accessories” sector has also recorded higher prices, in some cases even by more than 20%, which is why it is increasingly essential to resort to price comparisons before making a purchase online.

Suffice it to say that, on average, over the last year those who have resorted to price comparisons by monitoring online price fluctuations have been able to save up to 46% when buying a new bike. In detail, up to 65% for a racing bike, up to 51% for a mountain bike, over 30% for children’s bikes and folding bikes and more than 18% for a city bike. Similarly, the “bicycle spare parts” sector recorded lower average costs of up to 17%.