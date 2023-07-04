Boomerang hits the track with Batwheels – Sport Marketing News

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July Boomerangchannel 609 of Sky, It will “take to the track” in Rome on the occasion of the ABB FIA FORMULA-E World Championship which returns to the capital with the fifth edition of the Rome E-Prix.

Inside the Fan Village – set up for the event in Via Ciro Il Grande -, from 10.00 to 19.00children and families will be able to experience a unique emotion in the racing circuit entirely branded BATWHEELS, the new and first unmissable DC show dedicated to younger audiences where a team of young vehicles defend Gotham City from crime together with a host of iconic heroes such as Batman, Robin and Batgirl.

Once again, Boomerang supports the mission of Formula E – which promotes electric vehicle technology and sustainability in motorsport through the World Championship -, offering children exciting and engaging zero-emission entertainment. Indeed, Formula E aims to raise awareness among the younger generations of the issue of eco-sustainable transition, leveraging dialogue with various stakeholders.

The BATWHEELS series, full of action and adventure, combines two of the elements most loved by children: superheroes and machines. The Batwheels live in the Batcave, directly below Bruce Wayne’s residence. Batman’s crime-fighting headquarters is an automated haven for vehicles, equipped with everything the team needs for maintenance and support, including fuel stations, repair bays and the computers that the team uses to monitor emergencies around Gotham City. The super-vehicles team consists of: BAMthe team leader Batmobile who, just like Batman, has a strong sense of justice; REDBIRDRobin’s sports car with its characteristic fiery red color, is the “little brother” of the group, eager to prove himself worthy of Bam’s helper; BIBIBatgirl’s brave bike, is the fastest of the group but also the most impulsive and often dives into missions without having first defined a strategy; BUFF, the Bat monster truck, is the “strong guy” of the team, able to overwhelm any obstacle but is also big-hearted; finally, there is BATWINGBatman’s supersonic jet, the smartest and safest member of the group.

There will be exciting challenges with the vehicles of the villains of Gotham City.