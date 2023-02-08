I whistles in the quarter-final match of the Italian Cup against Lazio. The insults (“Spy”, “traitor” and “cop”) repeated on social networks like a chant by his fans. Mattia De Sciglio he spoke to the magistrates during the Prisma investigation and for this reason he ended up in the sights of Juventus fans.

Allegri: “Social networks are a screen to hide”

The attempt by his coach to defend the player is useless, Massimiliano Allegri. “De Sciglio is fine, I spoke to him and he is serene. He is serious, professional and an excellent player – said the coach before the match against Salernitana -. Social media? These are situations that happen every day unfortunately. It’s a screen behind which thousands of people hide, unfortunately the world works like this. You have to accept it without giving importance”.

De Sciglio: “I didn’t do anything wrong”

And after the victorious contest of the Arechi, De Sciglio himself wanted to address the subject. “I only think about the fieldI think it should be judged by what I do on the pitch – the defender told the microphones of Dazn -. I haven’t done anything wrongI give my all for this shirt on the pitch because for me the priority is Juventus”. The defender wanted to thank Allegri: “They made me very happy because they were unfortunate events and I’m glad he took a stand towards me”.