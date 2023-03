The men’s World Cup circus is back in Aspen this weekend for the first time since 2017. The first of two planned descents will kick off the races in the traditional US ski resort on Friday.

The race can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 7.30 p.m. Transmission begins at 7:20 p.m.

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin