Status: 4/4/2023 6:10 p.m

Ide Schelling scored the second win of the season for the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe at the Tour of the Basque Country. Afterwards he criticized the world association.

The Dutch professional won the second stage over 193.8 kilometers from Viana to Leitza. It was the second professional win for the 25-year-old. Schelling took the lead in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of Italian Matteo Sobrero.

The tour, in which Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard also starts, ends on Saturday after six stages in Eibar.

Schelling criticizes UCI

“ It’s a little weird that the UCI sanctioned this final. It was pretty dangerous. I started my sprint with 500 meters to go and I knew that nobody would be able to get past all the corners ‘ Schelling said.

With the descent to the finish, the world association UCI provoked problems. The stage ends with a four kilometer long and winding descent, where the still quite large field reached well over 70 kilometers per hour.