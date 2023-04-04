Home Sports Bora professional Schelling wins in the Basque Country and criticizes the UCI
Sports

Bora professional Schelling wins in the Basque Country and criticizes the UCI

by admin
Bora professional Schelling wins in the Basque Country and criticizes the UCI

Status: 4/4/2023 6:10 p.m

Ide Schelling scored the second win of the season for the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe at the Tour of the Basque Country. Afterwards he criticized the world association.

The Dutch professional won the second stage over 193.8 kilometers from Viana to Leitza. It was the second professional win for the 25-year-old. Schelling took the lead in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of Italian Matteo Sobrero.

The tour, in which Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard also starts, ends on Saturday after six stages in Eibar.

Schelling criticizes UCI

It’s a little weird that the UCI sanctioned this final. It was pretty dangerous. I started my sprint with 500 meters to go and I knew that nobody would be able to get past all the corners‘ Schelling said.

With the descent to the finish, the world association UCI provoked problems. The stage ends with a four kilometer long and winding descent, where the still quite large field reached well over 70 kilometers per hour.

See also  Tennis, Davis Cup: Croatia beats Spain

You may also like

Lorenzo Sonego chooses the Sporters – Sport Marketing...

Nadal Alcaraz withdrew from Monte Carlo, is Djokovic...

Kolo Muani shoots Eintracht into the semi-finals of...

DFB Cup: Kolo Muani shoots Eintracht Frankfurt against...

The best treks to do in Italy in...

King of the League!Guardiola Premier League 256 games...

DFB Cup: RB Leipzig – soon overripe?

Pesaro, the clarification of the company on Gudmundsson

Accusation of lying against Kahn: Now Bayern President...

Milan, training partially in a group for Messias....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy