The Corsa della Bora, one of the most awaited running events of the year, has finally opened registrations with a surprise for all running enthusiasts: an unmissable offer to ensure everyone’s participation at affordable prices, without sacrificing quality services offered. Thanks to the support of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, the cities of Trieste and Nova Gorica, the organization is ready to welcome runners with enthusiasm and professionalism.

The big news this year is the incredible entry offer: only 1 euro per kilometer on long races, just over one euro on short ones! An extremely competitive price compared to other major running events. And not only that, the organization undertakes not to cut any services, but rather to enhance them and add new ones to make the experience even more unique and unforgettable.

The Corsa della Bora is an independent and non-commercial event, which is mainly based on the work of volunteers and the support of sponsors, but organized by a professional team. Precisely for this reason, the main objective is to offer a high-level racing experience at an affordable price for everyone.

Pre-registration is open immediately and, by paying only 5 euros, it is possible to block the minimum price until 31 August. At the time of payment, participants will also have the opportunity to change the distance to travel.

But the surprises don’t end there! The collaboration between the organization of the Corsa della Bora and the local accommodation facilities, together with the tourist promotion bodies of the cities of Trieste and Duino Aurisina, will also guarantee absolutely competitive accommodation prices for the participants in the event. This synergy makes it possible to offer a complete and accessible experience, from the race itself to the stay in the suggestive locations that host the event.

The Corsa della Bora is therefore confirmed as an unmissable event for all runners, thanks to the attention and care given to both safety and the offer of quality services. The possibility of competing at such an advantageous price, combined with the opportunity to stay overnight at competitive rates, is a unique opportunity to live an unforgettable racing experience, in a breathtaking natural context and with the spirit of sharing that only sporting events they know how to offer.

Prescriptions open on www.s1trail.com