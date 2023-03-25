Home Sports Borchashvili wins Grand Slam in Tbilisi
Borchashvili wins Grand Slam in Tbilisi

The 24-year-old from Upper Austria, Wachid Borchashvili, won the Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi on Saturday and celebrated his greatest success. The younger brother of Olympic bronze medalist Shamil Borchashvili beat Abylaikhan Zhubanazar from Kazakhstan in the final of the weight class up to 81 kg in the golden score. Previously, he had three wins with ippon in the group stage and one with waza-ari in the semifinals in the golden score.

“This medal was to be expected. Wachid did really well with the comeback in his old weight class. His victories are impressive, he fought in a very versatile and dominant manner,” explained ÖJV sports director Markus Moser.

