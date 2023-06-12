Home » Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan incident and remain in the second division
Sports

Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan incident and remain in the second division

by admin

The Bordeaux footballers lost the last game of the season by default against the Rodez team and remained in the second league. The six-time league champion paid the price for the behavior of his fan, who attacked an opponent’s player after conceding a goal. The disciplinary commission of the LFP league decided today that the duel will not be repeated. In addition, Bordeaux deducted a point for next season and closed part of the stands.

See also  Energy decree: bills in installments and cut petrol excise duties. The draft in pdf - Economy

You may also like

French Open: Djokovic beat Ruud to win his...

What to do in summer in Switzerland, 5...

Denver champions in the NBA for the first...

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule...

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for...

the coronation of the Denver Nuggets, “franchise-model” and...

Berlusconi, Putin: “He worked for friendship between Russia...

Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s...

Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy