Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan incident and remain in the second division

The Bordeaux footballers lost the last game of the season by default against the Rodez team and remained in the second league. The six-time league champion paid the price for the behavior of his fan, who attacked an opponent’s player after conceding a goal. The disciplinary commission of the LFP league decided today that the duel will not be repeated. In addition, Bordeaux deducted a point for next season and closed part of the stands.

