Yet lacking in confidence at home (no win in the last five matches), Amiens immediately showed more incisiveness in transition. Faced with Bordeaux masters of the ball without succeeding in approaching the goal, Philippe Hinschberger’s players were able to sting on a quick attack and punish the first opposing error. Antoine Leautey, taking advantage of a ball lost in the central circle by Yoann Barbet, dominated Junior Mwanga in the race then centered from the left of the area. Where former Newcastle Papiss Cissé was waiting. The 37-year-old Senegalese was quick to score from close quarters (1-0, 17th).