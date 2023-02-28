What a change in situation ! Led 1-0 until the 79th minute, Bordeaux won in added time at Amiens (2-1) on Monday. Despite a clear domination and comfortable ball possession (61%), David Guion’s men have long lacked sharpness at the finish. But, thanks to an excellent second half, the Girondins gleaned three important points in view of the rise in Ligue 1.
Yet lacking in confidence at home (no win in the last five matches), Amiens immediately showed more incisiveness in transition. Faced with Bordeaux masters of the ball without succeeding in approaching the goal, Philippe Hinschberger’s players were able to sting on a quick attack and punish the first opposing error. Antoine Leautey, taking advantage of a ball lost in the central circle by Yoann Barbet, dominated Junior Mwanga in the race then centered from the left of the area. Where former Newcastle Papiss Cissé was waiting. The 37-year-old Senegalese was quick to score from close quarters (1-0, 17th).
If the Amiens goalkeeper Régis Gurtner brilliantly intervened against Aliou Badji (18th), the Amiens showed a more determined face than their opponents in the first period. Gaël Kakuta, with a heavy strike from the left from 25 meters, even almost found the frame and plunged Bordeaux into doubt (35th).
Significant changes
The entry of Josh Maja on returning from the locker room, in place of midfielder Danylo Ignatenko, proved a desire to attack at a different pace. In 4-2-4, the Girondins flew over the second period, despite a single scare: an unacademic strike from Formose Mendy (61st). The same Mendy could also have been expelled for having wiped his crampons on the abs of Alexi Pitu (66th), entering twirling.
Then Bordeaux relied on a festival of head play. Maja stumbled on an impressive Gurtner (71st), and Badji, on loan from Amiens, flew into the sky of the Unicorn to convert a superb cross from the left, signed Vital Nsimba (1-1, 79th).
Bordeaux then pushed, again. Same action, other side, Clément Michelin (who replaced Bakwa in the 83rd) found Fransergio, completely alone to uncross his head above a helpless Gurtner (1-2, 90th + 1). A deliverance. Bordeaux is still one point ahead of Sochaux, third. And really distances Amiens, ninth at 12 points from the two places synonymous with the climb.