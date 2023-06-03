Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker Lucas Buades

Lucas Buades (center) found himself on the ground after being hit by an intruder during the Bordeaux-Rodez match on June 2, 2023. THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

The match of the 38e and last day of Ligue 2, Bordeaux-Rodez, decisive for the outcome of the season, was definitively stopped, Friday June 2, after the aggression of the striker of Rodez, Lucas Buades, by an intruder entered the lawn, announced the match referee.

While Buades and one of his teammates were celebrating the first goal of the match, a man at the edge of the field jostled the striker who collapsed on the ground at the foot of the Ultramarines stand, and referee Nicolas Rainville decided to send both teams back to the locker room on the 23rde minute, before officially stopping the match shortly before 10 p.m.

“The elements are conclusive, the player cannot resume the meeting since concussed. We have complied with the regulations, namely that the match will not resume.said Nicolas Rainville at a press conference, while the Girondins were playing for a possible rise in Ligue 1.

Also read the column: Article reserved for our subscribers Ligue 1: “The Lensois model should inspire French clubs, especially those with more resources than it”

Monday meeting of the Disciplinary Committee

Buades was treated for three minutes before returning to the locker room in turn when his team had just opened the scoring in this decisive match for the rise on the Girondin side, for the maintenance on the Ruthenian side. Mr. Rainville indicated that the player had been examined by both his club doctor and the emergency doctor on duty.

“He had a concussion, he was not well in the locker room. He went to the hospital there.”confirmed Didier Santini, the coach of Rodez. “It’s heartbreaking to find yourself with a player out of contention in a game with so much importance, and that people are so stupid”he estimated. “The League, the Federation, the clubs must find [une] solution and that we are much tougher. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Football: in Nîmes, supporters worried about “the soul of their club”

The Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, welcomed “the firm decision of the LFP” : “Violence has no place in the stadiums and our line is clear: zero tolerance”, she tweetedwarning that it will be “very attentive to the sanctions that will be taken by the authorities and by the courts”.

The Professional Football League (LFP) has announced that its Disciplinary Committee will meet “from Monday to study the follow-up to be given”.

“The party was ruined”

“The club strongly condemns this gesture”, wrote, in a press release, the Girondins club, which also announced that it was going to ” lodge a complaint against this supporter”.

Wishing that the epilogue of this Bordeaux-Rodez “is played sportingly and on a pitch because it’s still football”the president of the Girondins, Gérard Lopez, added, in a press conference, after the meeting, that his club “will assert all [ses] rights, as well as appeal rights” Monday before the Disciplinary Committee.

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

“The party was ruined”summarized the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, speaking at Matmut Atlantique. “One individual, one in 48,000, ruined the party. I find it regrettable, disappointing, I am, like all the spectators, very disappointed. »

The LFP procedure could spell the end of the Girondins’ ambition to return to Ligue 1, a year after leaving the elite: on this final day, the Bordeaux club had to win to have a chance of overtaking Le Havre or Metz , respectively first and second before this final day, to win his ticket. The two clubs have won, and if Le Havre is guaranteed to move up to Ligue 1, Bordeaux can mathematically hope to recover second place from Messins.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Ligue 2: Le Havre returns to Ligue 1, helped by Mathieu Bodmer

This new incident sends French football back to its demons after a 2021-2022 season punctuated by numerous excesses in the stands, in particular a throwing of a plastic bottle that targeted Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet during a stormy OL-OM match. The Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League had decided to withdraw a point from OL, and to replay the match behind closed doors, at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu.