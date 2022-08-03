The sports director Perazzi concludes the engagement of the player born in 1995, who played in Serie A2 in Cisterna and in Swiss A

GARLASCO

Francesca Borelli is the new and experienced name that Ambrovit Garlasco inserts at the center of its chessboard for the next season of women’s volleyball B1 series, an event that also marks the return of coach Stefano Mattioli to the Lomellina bench. Born in 1995, 1.85 tall, Borelli is originally from Terracina and has several seasons in the women’s B1 series behind him (Sabaudia, breaking latest news, Aprilia, Cus Torino, San Giustino, Aragona, Città di Castello, Perugia, Trevi), but also an experience in A2 in Cisterna and one in Swiss A in Lugano.

The sporting director of the Garlasco team, Andrea Perazzi is now working to complete the central package, but in the meantime he has ensured the performance of an important player for the category such as Laura Baggi, a forward who wore the blue jersey between the Under 18 and the ‘Under 20 and arriving in Garlasco after a series of good seasons in A1 and A2 with Filottrano and Cutrofiano.

Ilaria Lanzarotti also arrived in attack, a young opponent who returned to the province of Pavia after her first experience in volleyball for the greats with Picco Lecco, a team that has just won promotion to the A2 series. All new control room for the lomelline with Martina Del Vaglio, setter from Campania born in 1993 who has several seasons between series B1 and series B2, the last three played in San Salvatore Telesino. She will be joined in the role of her by the returning Letizia Riso, in the last two years at Volley Marudo in B2, and already trained by coach Mattioli, one of the protagonists of her technical and tactical growth who launched her still very young in Binasco in Serie C.

The confirmations

To the new names are added the already announced confirmations of Federica Favaretto and Valentina Cozzi, decisive strikers last season with the conquest of salvation, the renewal of Alena De Martino, in great growth thanks to the experience in the first team, the return of Viviana Angeleri , in the past two seasons in Casale, and the jump to the first team of Veronika Amato, free class of 2005. A formation is therefore emerging made up of experienced players and young growing, with the aim of creating a cohesive and in harmony and being able to develop a balanced game system that will lead Ambrovit to play a quiet season, but also without foreclosing on goals. –