Bořil and Hromada did not go with Slavia. When the proven all-rounder belatedly heads to Switzerland, joy now takes precedence

“The first step is always important, it motivates a person for the next match. I expect a tough game, if you get into the Europa League group stage you have to have quality. They will definitely want to torment us,” said midfielder Petr Ševčík for the club’s website.

Defender Jan Bořil and midfielder Jakub Hromada were missing from the trip due to personal reasons. Not even the all-rounder Ivan Schranz, who is recently rejoicing at the birth of a child, has yet flown to Geneva. He is supposed to arrive with the team during Wednesday.

Slavia is looking forward to playing in a higher European competition after two years in the Conference League. “It’s an award for our performances in the preliminary rounds, I think we deserved to advance. We are happy that we will once again confront the wider European elite,” commented assistant coach Jaroslav Köstl of the entry into the European League.

Servette is the vice-champion of Switzerland. “It is a team that has it based on a lot of aggressiveness. They like to press after losing the ball, it’s easier for them to set up, they have four players up top, long balloons fly in their direction. We have to be ready for it so that they don’t screw us up somewhere. But we want to impose our game on the opponent, to dominate on the pitch,” said Köstl.