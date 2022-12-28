A goal and two assists for the former Milan (close to landing at Verona) and the Maestro’s team takes off: Bartra and Atalantino Colley are expelled

It’s a midweek round to remember for Andrea Pirlo and his Karagumruk, capable of winning again in the Turkish championship after more than two months of abstinence. To bow to the blows of the host Fatih is the noble Trabzonspor, who with a victory would have taken off at -3 from the top (still occupied by Fenerbahce) and instead finds himself targeted at dawn by a goal from Ozdoev, his first signing in the league with the new shirt (last year he wore that of Zenit). In a match with angular contours, there is immediately the equal guest: the acronym Marc Bartra, former Barcelona, ​​Dortmund and Betis. Pirlo sees the monsters from the slums of the standings again, but can smile shortly after half an hour when the new lead of his speaks Italian: Fabio Borini will take care of putting in a suggestion from the former Atalanta Colley. In the end of the first fraction Bartra goes to the dark side of the scoresheet: direct red, Trabzonspor in ten.

Fabio, take care of it — The cover man is inevitably Fabio Borini: the former Milan forward stamps the new advantage, decisive for the final three points. He is at the center of the market: very close to the transfer to Hellas Verona, he disguises himself as Santa Claus who arrived late and perhaps gives a farewell gift to Pirlo and his bench with a capital performance. Curiosity: Hellas is also interested in Ebrima Colley, assist man for Borini’s goal. The two were among the best in the field. Or rather, Colley remained “on fire” until the interval, before being kicked out too at the beginning of the second half. With the two teams in ten, Borini rises again to the chair: winning assist to Matteo Ricci, 3-1 signed by the midfielder who also wore the shirts of Frosinone, Spezia, Salernitana and Perugia. Another firework in the final, when Kouassi fixed the score at 4-1. More than an interrupted abstinence, for Pirlo it is a bottle of sparkling wine uncorked after too many months spent aging in the cellar. See also A player has disappeared

Optimism — Poker in grand style against a big team like Trabzonspor relaunches Pirlo’s ambitions. Now the former Juve Maestro is at 16 points, out of the red zone in the standings for at least a few days, considering the 16 points and eleventh place: but it is forbidden to lower one’s guard, because Hatayspor (fourth last, if the Super Lig finished today he would recede) is only a tiny point away. In short, cautious optimism, perhaps to be transformed into a smile as big as a penalty area next week in the clash at Kayserispor. Another reason to let Pirlo sleep peacefully? Despite the eleventh place, his Karagumruk boasts the second best attack in the league behind Fenerbahce with 29 goals scored: if he solves the problems back there (he has the worst defense of all) he can treat himself to a 2023 cover.

