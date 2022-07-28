Produced from 2007 to 2010, the TV series ‘Boris’ has become over time a cult phenomenon: hence the interest in season 4, for a long time only overshadowed and now close to the debut in streaming on Disney +, set for October 26, 2022.

The new episodes are characterized by continuity with the past. Direction and screenplay are signed by Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolotwo of the three authors of the original seasons: the third, Mattia Torre, died prematurely on 19 July 2019.

Also the cast brings back many of the faces of yesteryear to the stage: Carolina Crescentini, Caterina Guzzanti, Francesco Pannofino, Pietro Sermonti, Corrado Guzzanti, Antonio Catania, Paolo Calabresi, Alessandro Tiberi, Giorgio Pierabassi, Karin Proia, Massimo De Lorenzo, Valerio Aprea, Ninni Bruschetta and so on and so forth.

The first three seasons of ‘Boris’ were set in the backstage of a low-budget Italian series, entitled ‘The eyes of the heart’, and had as protagonist a sloppy and shabby troupe, who brought home the work a little as they could and between many compromises. Season 4 will feature that crew’s return to a new set. “In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. Social networks, influencers and various streaming platforms dictate the law. How will our protagonists face this new world?” (the quotation mark comes from the official synopsis of ‘Boris 4’). We will know the answer to this question starting October 26, the day of the debut of the TV series on Disney +.