BERLIN. “You are nobody in prison. You are just a number. Mine was A2923EV. They didn’t call me Boris,” says Wimbledon champion Boris Becker. He spent seven months in British prisons before being released last Thursday. A London court sentenced him in April to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for tax evasion and for concealing assets worth around £2.5m in bankruptcy proceedings. Leaving ahead of time, last night Becker was interviewed for the first time since his release by the German broadcaster Sat.1, in an on-air interview that lasted over a couple of hours. In the studio Becker is accompanied by his young companion Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and it is precisely as he recalls in front of the spectators the moments of farewell before the sentence of the London court that he has a moment of emotion and is silent.

Slimmed down, hollowed out in the face, his hair returned copper-blonde as at the beginning of his career and no longer with platinum-blonde ends as is fashionable in the jet-set, the tennis legend has lost the light-hearted air of one who challenges the world and wins, who slips one conquest after another and to whom everything is forgiven. Together with a black jacket and a black T-shirt, Boris has on a penitential air. “I think I’ve rediscovered the person I was before. I learned a hard lesson. A very dear lesson. Very painful. But the whole affair taught me something important and good. And some things happen for a reason», says the 55-year-old who grew up in the province of Baden-Wuerttemberg, who remained in the hearts of the Germans as “the seventeen-year-old from Leimen” who won Wimbledon in 1985. Have you become a different person? asks journalist Steven Gätjen. «No, I’m the same person, perhaps more humble» is Becker’s answer. “I’ve lost weight, it’s true. And in prison for the first time in my life I went hungry.” And his name didn’t protect him: «I was a number. And they didn’t give a damn who I was, even when I signed I couldn’t do it with my name but by writing my number”.

«After the sentence in court they took me directly to prison – says Boris – without a moment to be able to say goodbye to my life before, nothing more brutal. I was thrown in a cell with many people and I was afraid: «Someone was there for murder, someone else was there for drug trafficking. I withdrew into myself and lowered my gaze to the ground», says the tennis champion. “In short, I had to deal with a completely different reality than mine.”

The tennis legend spent his first few weeks in Wandsworth Prison before being transferred in mid-May to Huntercombe, near Nuffield, Oxfordshire. “The first prison was extremely dangerous and equally dirty, there you meet anyone and every day you are busy surviving,” recalls Boris. «When I was thrown into a cell with 25-30 people I was scared, luckily someone recognized me. This fact made me feel protected. Going to prison, “I had two fears: the double cell and the showers,” he says. The double cell because «I was afraid that my cellmate might have tantrums or threaten me. The shower, because I’ve seen so many films “where the bathroom looks like the most fearsome place in prison”. Instead, contrary to cinematic imagery, “there were cubicle showers and I didn’t see any other naked men,” says Becker. «I had a single cell instead», probably the direction of the prison thought that someone could threaten me. After a few weeks, the German tennis star was transferred to Huntercombe prison, near Nuffield, Oxfordshire. A prisoner like the others yes, but not entirely. At Huntercombe, a low-security prison used for foreign criminals before their expulsion, Becker trained regularly in the prison gym and worked as an assistant to the prison trainer, helping his fellow prisoners stay fit. On the trial, the former tennis player makes few concessions: «I am sincere and I gladly look in the mirror. Before the sentencing I knew the odds of conviction were fifty-fifty. I tried to explain my innocence during the three weeks of the trial, but I never admitted my guilt and I don’t know if this was appreciated» because «maybe I haven’t shown enough repentance». But the fault is not the English judge, “I want to underline it,” he says. Rather it was the jury that convicted him: “Half of the jurors were under thirty and didn’t even know who Boris Becker had been.”