Boris Becker talks about his experience in prison for the first time since its release in December. The 55-year-old former German tennis player opened up in front of the microphones of the Bbc explaining that his time in detention has strengthened and made him a better person: “I’m a surviveda tough – he declared – It made me a best man it is stronger”.

The former world tennis star was released in United Kingdom in mid-December after spending 231 days in prison for a sentenced to two and a half years of imprisonment received at the end of April 2022 in London for failing to declare his assets correctly in his bankruptcy proceedings.

Becker was able to go home before having served his sentence in full thanks to a special regulation for the foreign prisoners. However, it will have to continue to give part of its income to bankruptcy trustees. For the moment, however, he will not be allowed to return to what was his country of adoption, England. “Anyone who says that life behind bars is not hard and difficult is lying – she added speaking to British journalists – It was very brutal, a very, very different experience from what you see on television and hear through stories”. The 55-year-old said he quickly learned what he needed protection to face the “tougher guys”. “Fight every day to survive,” she added. Indeed, at the beginning of his imprisonment, Becker spent a few weeks in the prison of Wandsworth, noted for its poor condition. It was later transferred to Huntercombea lower level of security.