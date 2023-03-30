Home Sports Boris Becker talks about the months spent in prison: “A prisoner tried to kill me”
Boris Becker talks about the months spent in prison: "A prisoner tried to kill me"

Boris Becker talks about the months spent in prison: "A prisoner tried to kill me"

Boris Beckerone of the global icons of tennis, spoke to the media about his experience in prison. The German served 8 months in the British prison of Holcombefollowing a sentence of 2 and a half years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy. The former tennis player, after the bankruptcy of his company, had about 60 million in debt with the bank Arbuthnot Latham. In addition, she had moved hundreds of thousands of pounds from her bank account to others, including those of her two ex-girlfriends. To the German broadcaster Sat 1, Becker he confessed that “an inmate tried to kill me“. While at Cnn, the tennis champion narrated his experience in more detail: “Let me say that you appreciate freedom only after being in prison. It’s another world: I’ve been dating for 3 months and i’m happy to be alive“.

The former number 1 of tennis added on the period of detention: “Prison is dangerous. I had seen a couple of movies before going in, just to prepare myself a bit. But I didn’t expect it to be so scary – it really is a punishment. Jail is supposed to be like this, but it really is punishment be deprived of liberty”. The interview of Cnn falls right with the release of the documentary “Boom! Boom! The world against Boris Becker” That Apple TV will publish on April 7th.

