The history by Luca Trapanese and his daughter Alba becomes a film. Filming of “Born for you”, Film directed by Fabio Molloco-produced by Cattleya and Bartlebyfilm, and based on the book of the same name written by the same Trapanese and the writer Luca Mercadante (published by Giulio Einaudi Editore).

Born in Naples on 14 January 1977, Trapanese is a single father of a child with Down syndrome whom he adopted in 2018. He is a Catholic, grew up spiritually in Lourdes and was trained in the parish in SS. Trinity led by Don Gennaro Matino. He founded, with the writer Eduardo Savarese, the association “A free wheel onlus” and together they carry out a series of projects related to disability. Of recent relevance, the open letter from Trapanese to Giorgia Meloni, in which he invited the leader of the Brothers of Italy to touch the complex life of a single parent.

The film traces the story of father and daughter: a man and a girl they have desperately need each other, even if the world around them doesn’t seem ready to see them together yet. The court of Naples is looking for a family for Alba, who has Down syndrome and, as soon as she was born, was abandoned in the hospital. Luca, single, homosexual, Catholic, always moved by a strong desire for fatherhood, fights for the custody of Alba. How many “traditional” families have to say no before Luke can be taken into consideration? Can a child rejected by the world become the prize of a lifetime? From the story of the story of Alba, between practical difficulties, moments of discouragement and a lot of joy, the reasons for an important and very strong choice emerge unexpectedly. “I am excited and proud that a film is being made about the beginning of my life with Alba, my daughter. And I also think it is very important that, thanks to cinema, themes that are very dear to me reach the general public “comments Trapanese, sure that thanks to the interpretation of Pierluigi Gigante – who fictionally takes on the role of Trapanese – there will be the “opportunity to talk about paternity, adoption and disability“. On this subject, he adds: “an issue that is little discussed and tackled, and needs to be cleared through customs. We must re-educate people to disability and to the fact that having a disabled child is not a misfortune, but an opportunity, which however must be taken on by the whole community ”.

He also reflects on paternity, adoption and disability Riccardo Tozzi, founder and president of Cattleya. “We were struck by the basic idea of ​​Luca’s book, which is not the acceptance of disability, but the conviction that it does not exist, if not as diversity. A radical and convincing idea. We are sure that this film will be able to touch the hearts of a very wide audience and, at the same time, open a reflection on important issues for our society ”says Tozzi.

Protagonists of the film too Teresa Saponangelo e Barbora Bobulovawhile the cast includes Alessandro Piavani with Antonia Truppo and with the extraordinary participation of Yaya Forte. “Being able to tell the story of Luca and Alba is for me a great privilege, a profound joy and a beautiful responsibility. And that’s why I feel full of enthusiasm ”comments the director Fabio Mollo, author of the screenplay together with Giulia Calenda and Furio Andreotti. Trapanese, who is the Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Naples, recently started a family home for disabled children without parents, “The Social Village“And a family home for children with severe malformations, unique in the whole of Southern Italy,” La Casa di Matteo “. And the proceeds from the film, as announced via social media by Trapanese. “Alba and I have decided to donate our rights to the Social Village where disabled children without parents or elderly parents live” Trapanese writes on Instagram.