Boroš finished third in the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria race

“The stage was very fast and for the first 80 or maybe 100 kilometers no one managed to break away, because we were driving at an average speed of even 50 kilometers per hour. You could see that a lot of people were already running out of strength,” Boroš described in the press release. “Finally, a breakaway was created and we had Tomáš Přidal in it. The big teams controlled the front of the peloton until the last two hills, in which the field split,” he added.

He was very happy with the podium position, he no longer had the energy for a better result. “On the last hill, which had a gradient of maybe 20 percent, I fell off just before the summit bonus, so it took a lot of effort to get back. But I finally did. I thought I’d try to sprint because the group wasn’t big and I sometimes fail in such situations. I tried and it was no better than third place,” said Boroš.

In the overall ranking, after 197 kilometers from St. He slightly improved Johanna do Stýr to 16th place. The 30-year-old member of the Elkov-Kasper stable loses 57 seconds to the leading Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez.

The Tour of Austria race, which takes place after a three-year hiatus, will conclude with the 155.8 km long stage from Ybbs an der Donau to Sonntagberg on Thursday.

Cycle race Around Austria – 4th stage (197 km): 1. Sobrero (It.) 4:09:192. Engelhardt (Germany)3. Boroš (Czech Republic)4. Teugels (Belgium)5. Bregnhöj (Denmark)6. Formolo (It.) all same time…28. Neuman (Czech Republic) -2237. A. Ťoupalík (ČR) -22. Current ranking: 1. Narváez (Equ.) 14:55:032. Sobrero -283. Peña (Col.) -314. Engelhardt -325. G. Bennett (N. Green) -336. Osborne (Germany) -35…16. Borosh -5738. Řeha (Czech Republic) -7:4339. A. Łoupalík -8:13