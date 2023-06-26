Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 26 June 2023

Starting in red for the main indices of European markets and for the Milan stock exchange. At the macroeconomic level, the IFO index in Germany should be monitored, scheduled for 10 am

Starting in red for the main indices of European markets and for the Milan stock exchange. At the macroeconomic level, the IFO index in Germany should be monitored, scheduled for 10 am.

At 9.30 the FTSEMib loses 1.03% to 26,929 points while All Share retreats by 1%. Mid Cap (-0.75%) and Star (-0.84%) are also in the red.

Eyes up in Piazza Affari Telecom Italia (-2.25%), always grappling with the latest news related to the enhancement of the network, and on banking. UniCredit falls by 2.31%, Intesa Sanpaolo dell’1,86%.

Also focus on Mayor Tecnimont (+1.65%) which announced that it controlled them Tecnimont e Tecnimont Arabiapart of the uni integrated E&C solutions business, yes awarded two contracts Turn-key lump-sum EPCs related to the petrochemical expansion of the SATORP refinery (a joint venture consisting of Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies) in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The the total value of the contracts is approximately 2 billion dollars. The contracts concern the execution of two packages of the plant. The scope of work includes all engineering services, supply of equipment and materials, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities and will have a duration of about 4 years. The new contracts bring the total of the acquisitions of new group orders since the beginning of the year to exceed 2.6 billion euros.