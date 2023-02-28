The engineering firm released its 2022 preliminary financial results and updated strategic guidelines. AXA sold 100 million shares of the institute

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers register fractional discountsafter the strong increases achieved in the first session of the week.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib was down 0.28% to 27,366 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.31%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.63%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,64%).

Il bitcoin it stands at under 23,500 dollars (about 22,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remains below 190 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP exceeding 4.5%.

L’euro it is back above $1.06.

Saipem gains 0.68% to 1.486 euros. The engineering company released i preliminary financial results of 2022, year closed with an improvement in turnover and profitability. Furthermore, Saipem has updated the strategic guidelines presented in March 2022confirming the positive momentum of the market and the progressive improvement of the group’s performance.

Il Monte dei Paschi di Siena recorded a drop of 8.03% to 2.524 euros. AXA has announced that it has completed the sale of 100 million shares of the Sienese institute through accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors. The shares, equal to approximately 7.94% of the bank, were sold at a unit price of 2.33 euros, for a total amount of 233 million euros. The price incorporates a 15.1% discount compared to the closing value of the shares of Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the session of 27 February 2023 (2.7445 euros). At the end of this operation, AXA will continue to hold 0.0007% of the Sienese institute’s capital.

In fractional progress Intesa Sanpaolo (+0,51% a 2,546 euro). The institute led by Carlo Messina has completed a dual tranche Green Bond issue for a combined amount of 2.25 billion euro, collecting orders for around 5.3 billion. The two titles have a duration of 5 and 10 years.

CONNECTED records an increase of 1.84% to 7.75 euros. The company announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Banco Sabadell for a long-term partnership in the Spanish market. The transaction provides for the acquisition by NEXI of 80% of the merchant acquiring business of Sabadell, following its spin-off into PayComet (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabadell) and an already authorized payment institution, for a consideration of 280 million euros, which reflects an Enterprise Value of 350 million euros for 100%. In addition, there is an exclusive distribution agreement with an initial term of 10 years, with two potential renewals of an additional 5 years each.

Among the stocks with smaller capitalization in evidence Southern Highways which earns 12.8% at 17.65 euros. Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Tuesday 28 February 2023 and until a subsequent provision on the company’s ordinary shares, the placing of orders without a price limit (orders at best) will not be permitted.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Star Workshopafter the leap of 20.5% achieved in the previous session, following the signing of a contract with Argotec with a total value of 3.3 million euros. The title records a decrease of 7.04% a 12,55 euro.

In red Technoprobe (-8,03% a 6,53 euro)after the spread of financial results for the year 2022. The company expects a contraction in volumes in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year; the recovery of the entire semiconductor supply chain is expected in the second half of 2023, driven by a general recovery in consumption and by the conclusion of the aforementioned de-stocking processes currently in progress.



