Piazza Affari is losing further ground half an hour after the start of negotiations, with the Ftse Mib dropping 2% and wearing the black jersey among the Stock Exchanges of the Old Continent, where London and Paris lose 0.7% and Frankfurt 0.5%. The banks are sinking on the Milanese list with Bper -4.8%, Mps (-4.5%), Bpm (-4%) and Intesa (-3.5%) leading the declines. The Btp is also struggling, with the spread with the German Bund widening by almost six basis points, to 186, despite a drop in yield to 4.2%, in the wake of bets for a softer hand from the ECB on rates.

The entry into the field of the American government, which has promised that all the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank will be repaid, however, seems to stop the hemorrhage of confidence on Wall Street where futures click. And the expectation of a less aggressive Fed also drives US bonds.

Goldman Sachs economists no longer expect any interest rate hikes from the Fed in March following the stress on the banking system, which emerged with the SVB. Goldman expects considerable uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s next moves after March. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency.

