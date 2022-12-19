Home Sports Borsa Pedullà: the assessments of Alvarez and De Paul after the World Cup
Sports

Borsa Pedullà: the assessments of Alvarez and De Paul after the World Cup

by admin
Borsa Pedullà: the assessments of Alvarez and De Paul after the World Cup

Fiorentina, Juve, Inter and Milan were interested in Julian, River sold him for 15 million, in the end City made the deal. The former Udinese had disappointed Atletico, now he’s back re-evaluated, like Paredes and Di Maria. And the 55 million spent by Tottenham for Romero must now be re-evaluated

A World Cup on the bulletin board can re-evaluate all transfer market sessions, even the wrong ones on paper. Argentina is also in ecstasy Rodrigo De Paul who had chosen Atletico Madrid with the satisfaction – let’s call it joy – of those who couldn’t wait to make that leap. Up to 15 days before the start of the season in Qatar, he had been included among those who were suspended, to the point that there was much talk of some Italian club interested, ignoring that it would be a very difficult operation.

See also  World Athletics Championships start tomorrow, these 10 games should not be missed

You may also like

Riso Scotti Pavia earns a peaceful Christmas: mission...

Benetton Rugby, the elf Rhyno Smith extends the...

Javier Zanetti: «The Messi Cup is the dream...

From Ronaldo to Lukaku: the eleven of the...

Martinez explains the rude gesture during the awards...

Alta Badia, Odermatt triumphs: fourth victory of the...

Modric: Morocco wins World Cup farewell to Croatia

Renault Clio: December promotion, how installments work

Milan, Maignan, the calf doesn’t work. Sportiello arriving...

Cycling, Rebellin’s autopsy has begun at the San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy