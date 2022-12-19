A World Cup on the bulletin board can re-evaluate all transfer market sessions, even the wrong ones on paper. Argentina is also in ecstasy Rodrigo De Paul who had chosen Atletico Madrid with the satisfaction – let’s call it joy – of those who couldn’t wait to make that leap. Up to 15 days before the start of the season in Qatar, he had been included among those who were suspended, to the point that there was much talk of some Italian club interested, ignoring that it would be a very difficult operation.