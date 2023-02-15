A lightning-fast restart by Adeyemi knocks Chelsea out in the first leg of the round of 16. Chelsea wasted with Joao Felix devouring a goal and hitting the crossbar in the first half, played better by the Germans; in the second half Dortmund’s winning goal, with a deadly reversal in front. The Blues’ reaction is there but it’s not enough: qualification is still open, everything will be decided in the second leg in London on 7 March

