Home Sports Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0: video, goals and highlights

A lightning-fast restart by Adeyemi knocks Chelsea out in the first leg of the round of 16. Chelsea wasted with Joao Felix devouring a goal and hitting the crossbar in the first half, played better by the Germans; in the second half Dortmund’s winning goal, with a deadly reversal in front. The Blues’ reaction is there but it’s not enough: qualification is still open, everything will be decided in the second leg in London on 7 March

See also  British media:Abramovich can only avoid bankruptcy by selling Chelsea with zero profit – yqqlm

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea (1-0) — Sportellate.it

Top 10 most romantic places in Ireland

Won with a huge desire despite a difficult...

Sampdoria, the wire transfers for the payment of...

Goodbye Raquel Welch, sex symbol of Hollywood but...

Champions, Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0 and Brugge-Benfica 0-2 –...

Argentina Open: British number one Cameron Norrie fights...

«You also learn from knockouts, I get back...

Should Chicago consider trading Justin Fields and drafting...

The 1×1 of Real Madrid against Elche

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy