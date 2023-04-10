BVB captain Marco Reus has recently disappointed in crucial games. The extension of his expiring contract was hotly debated. Now a decision has been made. Reus has to be prepared for severe financial losses.

KCaptain Marco Reus is after information the “Bild” newspaper play another year for Borussia Dortmund. An extension of the 33-year-old’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, until 2024 is therefore a mere formality.

For this, however, the national player has to accept severe financial losses and will only earn a little more than half of his previous income a year in the future. Instead of 12 million euros, he should then only come to around seven million euros including bonuses.

Reus, who scored eight competitive goals and prepared seven this season, had disappointed in the important games at Bayern Munich (2: 4) and in the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig (0: 2) and was against Union Berlin on Saturday ( 2:1) only came on in the 74th minute. The extension of the contract had therefore recently been the subject of heated debate among fans and experts. Nevertheless, Reus had already emphasized in an interview on Sky after the 6-1 win against 1. FC Köln in mid-March: “I would like to end my career here.”

Reus was born in Dortmund and played for BVB from 1995 to 2005 when he was young. After stints at Rot Weiss Ahlen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, he returned in 2012 and has played continuously for Borussia ever since. In 2017 and 2021 he won the DFB Cup.

During his time at BVB, Reus was repeatedly thrown back by injuries. He missed trips to the 2014 World Cup, 2016 European Championship and 2022 World Cup. This season, Reus completed 24 competitive games, scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists. Similar to Reus, central defender Mats Hummels’ contract is expiring, and there are also discussions about an extension with him.