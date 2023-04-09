Home Sports Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin 2-1
Sports

Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin 2-1

by admin
Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin 2-1

Et has broken a lot during the last four Dortmund football weeks. BVB was eliminated from the DFB Cup and the Champions League, lost the lead in the Bundesliga and was humiliated at Bayern Munich. But they have retained a very special strength even during the difficult time.

Despite all the difficulties, Borussia Dortmund had won all home games in 2023 in their home Westfalenstadion, and they have now continued this series with a 2-1 (1-0) win over Union Berlin. In a very entertaining, exciting game that produced a winner, but no new insights into the mysterious capriciousness of Dortmund. Instead, the whole inconsistency of this team could now be admired within a single game.

It is clear that BVB will remain on Bayern’s heels after Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for the Reiverklub in the closing stages. “It was an extremely important game for us with a close but deserved win,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. The question of whether this success marks the end of the crisis phase can be answered with different considerations and arguments.

Dortmund starts powerfully

In the first half, the Dortmunders actually delighted their audience with the much-cited reaction that those responsible had demanded after the disappointment at Bayern and a “non-performance” (club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke) at the cup end in Leipzig. “We wanted to start a new series, that’s the only way we can tick it off at some point,” reported Terzic. This resolution was evident in Dortmund.

You may also like

Paris-Roubaix – “Hell of the North” takes place...

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Bologna (0-2) — Sportellate.it

Nearly 30,000 fans watched the Chinese Football Association...

Braunschweig “Lions” force victory against Kaiserslautern

The best dog breeds to go to the...

Rain drives pros off the green

Serie A, 25th day | Results and standings...

Golf in Augusta: Woods makes the cut at...

‘Goal from Milinkovic-Savic? It could have been a...

3rd league: Another setback for VfL Osnabrück –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy