Et has broken a lot during the last four Dortmund football weeks. BVB was eliminated from the DFB Cup and the Champions League, lost the lead in the Bundesliga and was humiliated at Bayern Munich. But they have retained a very special strength even during the difficult time.

Despite all the difficulties, Borussia Dortmund had won all home games in 2023 in their home Westfalenstadion, and they have now continued this series with a 2-1 (1-0) win over Union Berlin. In a very entertaining, exciting game that produced a winner, but no new insights into the mysterious capriciousness of Dortmund. Instead, the whole inconsistency of this team could now be admired within a single game.

It is clear that BVB will remain on Bayern’s heels after Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for the Reiverklub in the closing stages. “It was an extremely important game for us with a close but deserved win,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. The question of whether this success marks the end of the crisis phase can be answered with different considerations and arguments.

Dortmund starts powerfully

In the first half, the Dortmunders actually delighted their audience with the much-cited reaction that those responsible had demanded after the disappointment at Bayern and a “non-performance” (club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke) at the cup end in Leipzig. “We wanted to start a new series, that’s the only way we can tick it off at some point,” reported Terzic. This resolution was evident in Dortmund.

The recently almost invisible captain Marco Reus was on the bench, but Karim Adeyemi played on the right wing and was almost unstoppable for 45 minutes. The frantic winger had been struggling with a hamstring injury for several weeks and it was now clear just how much he had missed. But the entire team played with an energy in the first half that the Berlin team, who were also very powerful, had little to counter.

Really clear chances were rare, but the superiority was overwhelming in the meantime. And at some point one of the many good attacks led to the hoped-for success. At the end of a ball relay worth seeing, Raphael Guerreiro caught the ball to the left of the Berlin penalty area, lifted his head and played a precise pass to Donyell Malen, who scored from close range to make it 1-0 (28th).



Five minutes after being substituted on, BVB attacker Youssoufa Moukoko scored decisively.

:



Image: Reuters



But Union Berlin is a top team and has recovered. “We played a very good away game in the second half,” said Berlin’s Rani Khedira. “We were very aggressive, very grippy.” Even if the football of coach Urs Fischer’s ensemble doesn’t always look like it, there is a lot of quality in this unruly style of play. A good half-time is not enough against the third-placed from the capital, and so after an hour an equalizer was scored, which was somehow typical for both teams: A long ball from Berlin, a header duel won, cross pass, goal Kevin Behrens, 1: 1 .

On the one hand that was simple and on the other hand the overall weak Niklas Süle had made the goal possible through his passivity. “In the second half we weren’t as active as in the first half,” said Terzic. Conclusion two after realizing that BVB can still play really intensive football games was: The much-discussed and apparently simply untreatable tendency to negligence with serious consequences remains a problem even on good days.

Only Emre Can, and at times Guerreiro, stood out as determined duels who were always there when the going got tough. That was also urgently needed, because the equalizer created a highly dangerous starting position for BVB. Desperate to win, they had to take some risks while the visitors lurked for opportunities for their dreaded counterattacks. But again and again the Berliners left the inviting rooms that were available unused and even gave BVB the winning goal in the end. During a rescue attempt, Paul Seguin accidentally played a pass deep in the penalty area, where Moukoko, who had come on for the once again harmless Sébastien Haller, dribbled around Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow and scored to make it 2-1 (81′).

The Dortmund supporters in the Westfalenstadion were able to celebrate after an exciting final phase in which Mats Hummels headed one high ball after the other out of the penalty area. And the strength at home nourishes hope: in addition to away duels in Stuttgart, Bochum and Augsburg, where there are no particularly frightening opponents, the schedule still has four games in front of the home crowd ready: against Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, Gladbach and Mainz. “It was about not only addressing things critically, but still somehow protecting the starting position,” said Terzic. Dortmund did it, the pressure on FC Bayern is still high.