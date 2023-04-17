Borussia Dortmund: For the first time, Terzic names BVB’s very own problem

Edin Terzic looked tired and unnerved as he sat on the podium in the new press room of the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Through the panoramic windows he could look at the construction site, which is still the Stuttgart stadium – or alternatively at the gray sky.

The Borussia Dortmund coach didn’t feel like talking anymore. It was obvious to him. Terzic was extremely touched. He had already almost verbally destroyed his team in his opening statement, although he was actually reluctant to do so. “What can I say about the game? I’m having a really hard time expressing what I’m feeling right now. There’s far too much anger there,” he said and then talked about how BVB led 2-0 against Werder Bremen at the beginning of the season and ended up losing 2-3. “We thought we had already experienced the worst against Bremen, but this tops that again,” said Terzic, whose team conceded three goals within six minutes.

And now the 3: 3 (2: 0) at VfB Stuttgart, threatened with relegation. It wasn’t the first setback for this strangely unpredictable team that Terzic has been in charge of since the summer. But it was by far the stupidest.

“These are the ones that all of Germany laughs at today”

Of course, questions about why came up again. Why does the team keep self-destructing what they had painstakingly built up before? “It’s your job,” Terzic said to the journalists. He then gave a lengthy reply to it – one that is unusual for a Bundesliga coach. Because she revealed how torn he is between wanting to protect his players and anger that they, once again, didn’t do what he told them to do. BVB may have missed a championship opportunity that hasn’t been there for years. Dortmund could have caught up with leaders Bayern Munich on points. But they were unable to do that.

“I said at half-time that there was only one way to open the door a little more for the opponent: if we lost discipline,” said the coach. Dortmund had led 2-0 at the break – against ten from Stuttgart because Konstantinos Mavropanos saw a yellow-red card in the 40th minute. Then Terzic listed what needs to be considered: try to win the ball back immediately after losing the ball. prevent flanks. Support the player in his tasks. All no witchcraft, rather the little football basics. “Everything was prepared to go home with three points,” said Terzic.

But that’s exactly what BVB didn’t do – in fact almost the opposite: The positions weren’t held and the opponents were given space that they probably wouldn’t even have dared to dream of. Substitute Tanguy Coulibaly was simply let go before the 1:2 (78th minute). It should have been a warning shot – but BVB continued in the same rut. Own opportunities were missed, but the opponent was given plenty of help. When it was 2-2, Salih Özcan let a corner kick bounce right in front of Josh Vagnoman’s foot (84′).

Then the madness took its course. Dortmund suddenly realized that a great opportunity was slipping through their hands like sand and pressed again. Gio Reyna scored in the second minute of added time to make it 3-2. Well done again, thought Terzic – only to have to experience the worst shortly afterwards: With the last action of the game, Silas scored to make it 3:3. “I was angry before, but I really can’t explain it anymore,” said Terzic, who almost felt sorry for him.

It’s difficult not to despair of the Dortmund team. She has, this is old hat, potential. But she just doesn’t want to be able to continuously reach her optimum – not over a whole season and sometimes not over a whole game.

Everything was done to change that. Last summer, players came who had been selected primarily for strength of character and potential leadership. Sure, Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck, the two main defenders, were injured. Veteran Hummels got dizzy at the break and had to go out. Soumaila Coulibaly made his first Bundesliga appearance for him. The 19-year-old hit the ball before the 3: 3. But all that doesn’t explain it. The reasons lie deeper. It’s as if almost all the players suddenly lost their concentration. It has to do with attitude or mentality – and has done so for many years now.

Angry head of sports speaks to the team

Terzic has now relentlessly disclosed this. “There are reasons why we haven’t managed to be at the top in recent years,” he said. He touches on a topic that was taboo in Dortmund for a long time. A mentality problem? Anyone who claimed this has not made any friends at the traditional club in recent years.

But that’s exactly it. This ensured that not only the image of the proud club was scratched again and again, but also that various coaches failed: whether Peter Bosz, Lucien Favre or, like last summer, Marco Rose – they all had to leave prematurely. However, nothing fundamental has changed. “Today we are the ones that all of Germany is laughing at,” said Terzic.

Stuttgart could have been an impact hit. “I’m just completely disappointed and frustrated. I also sense a certain aggressiveness,” said Sebastian Kehl. The sports director, who joined Terzic in the summer to drive the team out of their sloppiness, made it clear to the team after the final whistle how angry he was.

It is anything but a consolation that Bayern also have big problems. On the contrary: it makes it even more bitter. “We missed a great opportunity,” said sporting director Kehl.

Of course there could be other possibilities. The championship is still open. But the way in which Germany’s two most important clubs are currently presented does not bring glory or honor to the Bundesliga.