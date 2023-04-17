Borussia Dortmund: Matthäus has this advice for BVB in the Reus case

Marco Reus has been playing for BVB since 2012. Whether the captain will remain in Dortmund beyond the end of the season is an open question. Lothar Matthäus has a clear opinion on the future of the 33-year-old with the Bundesliga club.

Dhe frustration in Dortmund is still great. The 3:3 that BVB achieved after a 2:0 lead at VfB Stuttgart made an impact. Once again, Dortmund failed to assert themselves and gain a lead over time. Even at the end, when they took the lead again, Marco Reus’ team made a mistake.

The captain was subsequently heavily criticized on social networks. The accusation: He didn’t run back fast enough in VfB’s last attack, which led to the 3:3.

Lothar Matthäus, the German international, doesn’t think it makes sense for Borussia Dortmund to extend the contract again with the Borussia captain. “I see people at Dortmund who can play Reus’ position,” said the 62-year-old on Sky90 and explained: “A Julian Brandt showed up when Reus was injured. They also have Karim Adeyemi. They have great players on offense who can certainly replace Reus.”

“Now no longer an untouchable regular player”

Reus’ contract with BVB is only valid until the end of this season. The now 33-year-old has been playing for the current runners-up from Westphalia since July 2012. In the 3:3 win over VfB, Reus came on for Brandt in the 63rd minute. Most recently, the “Bild” reported that a contract extension from Reus for another year was only a matter of form.

“Reus isn’t getting any better either, the injuries will remain and of course he’s getting older,” emphasized Sky expert Matthäus. “If you no longer trust Marco Reus one hundred percent, then you should find a reasonable solution that is good for both sides. Reus is no longer an untouchable regular player as a captain.”