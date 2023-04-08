In contrast to many other spectators from the so-called regular table areas, Hans-Joachim Watzke always takes his seat in the main stand in good time to witness the kick-off of the second half. The managing director of BVB can experience how massive the protests of the fans against the planned sale of rights by the German Football League (DFL) to an investor will be this Saturday. The alliance “Südtribüne Dortmund” has called for an action game day, as it ascribes “explosive power” to the plan, which could “change German football permanently and once and for all”, to the chagrin of the traditional fans.

As the head of the supervisory board of the DFL, Watzke is behind the sale of shares, so the protests will also be directed against him. So the afternoon could get a little more uncomfortable if the team doesn’t show in the first half what the manager will do for the game between the second-placed team and third-placed 1. FC Union Berlin (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky ) demanded: a “clear reaction”.

An alarm button that Watzke has rarely pressed. It shows how hard the blows were that BVB took with the 2: 4 in Munich and the 0: 2 in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig. The big games are too big for Borussia, as was already shown in the Champions League when the second leg in the round of 16 was lost 2-0 at Chelsea.

A real goalscorer is missing

There is still a chance for a title this season and even after Wednesday’s embarrassing performance in Leipzig, Edin Terzić was ready to challenge Bayern for it: “We will fight for every win and if we can If we win all the games, we have a good chance of becoming German champions at the end of the day.”

Eight games are still to come. When Terzić was Dortmund’s head coach for the first time, he had seven wins in a row at the end of the 2020/21 season. However, at that time Erling Haaland was also employed by BVB, who contributed six goals to the winning streak, although he was still missing one game due to injury.

BVB is missing a striker with a hit rate that is only halfway good this season, which was evident from all the embarrassments and mistakes on the defensive in the big games. Dortmund’s top scorer this season is Julian Brandt with eight goals. There are nine clubs in the Bundesliga whose top scorer scored more often. Mainz even have two of them with Marcus Ingvartsen and Karim Onisiwo (nine goals each).

The central strikers of Borussia have eleven goals together. Youssoufa Moukoko scored six of those goals, after missing out through injury for a long time, while Anthony Modeste has just two, and he never gives the impression that he’s going to make a comeback after he’s been substituted on. Sébastien Haller has only three goals, which can be easily explained due to his long break due to cancer with chemotherapy. Haller missed Leipzig due to a knee injury. According to Terzić, his appearance against Union Berlin is “a little on the brink”.

“We got off to a bad start”

It is particularly noticeable in the important games against strong opponents that Dortmund lack a strong striker who occupies the space where classic center forwards are usually found. In Leipzig, BVB shot on goal for the first time when injury time was already running – through substitute winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The fact that Dortmund were top of the table at Bayern last week was thanks to the strong phase at the beginning of the year, in which midfielders Brandt, Marco Reus and Raphaël Guerreiro in particular managed to combine their opponents’ defensive ranks .

But here, too, the limits can be clearly seen when the quality of the opponents increases. “We got off to a shitty start after the international match,” said Brandt, who is most likely to be forgiven for his poor performance as he tore a muscle fiber when he lost to Chelsea.

At Reus, it’s a common reflex to attribute poor performance to his history. It has often been criticized that he goes underground in big games, shows too little resistance, and does not meet the requirements that a captain should fulfil.

The club will also consider that when it comes to the decisive talks about another contract, the current one is only valid until the end of the season. Reus has shown in the past that he often managed to convince in games after heavy criticism. They will take a close look at the best seats in the grandstand.