Borussia Dortmund meets Union Berlin in the top game in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund meets Union Berlin in the top game in the Bundesliga

In contrast to many other spectators from the so-called regular table areas, Hans-Joachim Watzke always takes his seat in the main stand in good time to witness the kick-off of the second half. The managing director of BVB can experience how massive the protests of the fans against the planned sale of rights by the German Football League (DFL) to an investor will be this Saturday. The alliance “Südtribüne Dortmund” has called for an action game day, as it ascribes “explosive power” to the plan, which could “change German football permanently and once and for all”, to the chagrin of the traditional fans.

As the head of the supervisory board of the DFL, Watzke is behind the sale of shares, so the protests will also be directed against him. So the afternoon could get a little more uncomfortable if the team doesn’t show in the first half what the manager will do for the game between the second-placed team and third-placed 1. FC Union Berlin (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky ) demanded: a “clear reaction”.

An alarm button that Watzke has rarely pressed. It shows how hard the blows were that BVB took with the 2: 4 in Munich and the 0: 2 in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig. The big games are too big for Borussia, as was already shown in the Champions League when the second leg in the round of 16 was lost 2-0 at Chelsea.

A real goalscorer is missing

There is still a chance for a title this season and even after Wednesday’s embarrassing performance in Leipzig, Edin Terzić was ready to challenge Bayern for it: “We will fight for every win and if we can If we win all the games, we have a good chance of becoming German champions at the end of the day.”

