Youssoufa Moukoko couldn’t get the joy of his prank off his face. Less than an hour after the final whistle, the 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker was still happily telling the story of his decisive goal in the 2-1 (1-0) win over Union Berlin. He would have seen how “the player really wants to play the ball to the goalkeeper and I smelled that,” he explained.

It was 71 minutes and the “Berlin player” was Paul Seguin. For some inexplicable reason, the midfielder tipped the ball off Dortmund captain Marco Reus, who ran across the edge of the Berlin penalty area because he couldn’t find a gap through which he could play – and thus involuntarily transported it directly into the danger zone. At the same time, Moukoko sprinted into the penalty area from the right side, picked up the ball and shot it into the goal to score the winning goal. The Berliners didn’t even know what happened to them.

Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko kneels on the lawn at the final whistle and cheers. He made it 2-1 Source: dpa/Bernd Thissen

In such cases, anticipation is often used. But that’s not the case. It was a mixture of speculation and coincidence. Or, as Moukoko sees it: “Striker’s instinct.” Then he grinned and came up with another equally extraordinary story. Coach Edin Terzic would have seen before the game that he was unhappy because he would not play from the start. Then he said to him that he would come in later and decide the game.

BVB could see the uncertainty

It wasn’t quite like that, but it wasn’t entirely wrong either. Terzic, who has a particularly close relationship with Moukoko, went a little further and clarified. He told the story of the talent, hyped as a child prodigy, who has long struggled in the adult world of football – and in some cases still does. “Youssoufa was showered with praise at youth level, everyone was telling him how good he was. Then he comes to the Bundesliga and realizes that it’s not that easy there,” said the coach.

When he saw Moukoko on Saturday before the game and felt his anger, he said to him: “You will play much better if you go onto the pitch with a smile.” Because with his skills he “still has the opportunity to to decide the game with one action,” said the coach.

Whether Terzic and Moukoko actually believed in it before the attack will never be known – but after the final whistle they both knew it. Because they cheered together.

On the other hand, most of the 81,365 spectators felt relief. After two painful setbacks – the 4-2 defeat in the Bundesliga top game at Bayern Munich and the cup defeat at RB Leipzig – BVB had their luck this time. It was an extremely shaky affair, anything but sovereign.

“Catastrophic” – BVB draws a radical conclusion after being eliminated from the DFB Cup After a desolate performance at RB Leipzig, BVB says goodbye to the DFB Cup. Coach Edin Terzic and his players found harsh words for their own appearance after the end. “We were eaten up,” said captain Marco Reus after the final whistle.

The uncertainty was noticeable in Borussia. “There was a lot of pressure on the boiler,” admitted Terzic. “It would not have been the case that we were unfairly criticized.” BVB had recently failed to live up to its own claim. “In a way, we wanted to apologize for that,” Terzic said.

That succeeded. Because this time the attitude was right: Dortmund fought, increasing the recently embarrassingly weak duel rate from 37 (on Wednesday in Leipzig) to at least 55 percent. Good football was also played at times. In the first half, BVB was overwhelmingly superior and literally squeezed Union, one of the most unpleasant opponents the Bundesliga has to offer. Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen provided speed and surprising moments. Malen’s lead (28′), who scored in the third Bundesliga game in a row, was well deserved.

But it wasn’t sovereign. Because after the restart the thread broke. At the latest after Kevin Behrens equalized (61st), the uncertainty broke through. Suddenly Union was the better team – and if coach Urs Fischer Behrens and Sheraldo Becker hadn’t taken them off the field one after the other, there might have been even more for the guests. However, Terzic was not interested in any of this. It was a “deserved victory,” he said.

Indications that BVB can make it exciting again

It would be more correct: It was an extremely important victory – because it helped to avoid a crisis. “It was a good reaction,” said sporting director Sebastian Kehl. The performance is expandable, but also explainable. The club was finally “plenty shaken up.”

However, there are also indications that BVB could actually make the title fight exciting again. It became clear “that the quality is increased when the coach makes tough decisions,” Kehl explained – meaning that the changes Terzic made had increased the momentum. That didn’t just apply to Moukoko coming on for the weak Sébastien Haller – it also applied in particular to the decision to start Adeyemi in place of the recently disappointing Reus.

The victory did not solve the structural problems. But the chances of winning the championship are preserved. “It’s not over yet,” Kehl said after the 4-2 draw in Munich. “I was completely serious,” he explained on Saturday: “And I would say that again today.”

The unstable title aspirant BVB is currently two points behind the slightly more stable leaders Bayern Munich.