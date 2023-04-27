Borussia Dortmund: nail-biter probably over! Club confirm departure

Rumors have been around for a long time, now the transfer is probably in the bag: According to a media report, Borussia Dortmund has signed Ramy Bensebaini.

The left-back from Borussia Mönchengladbach is moving to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer and will fill the gap at left-back there. Confirmation from BVB is still pending.

Borussia Dortmund: Bensebaini obligation fixed

Ramy Bensebaini has been associated with Borussia Dortmund for months, and now the change is finally about to be completed. According to a report by “Sky”, the left-back has signed a long-term contract with BVB. Sports director Sebastian Kehl has now bagged the transfer.

On Thursday (April 13), Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus also confirmed the departure. “It’s a shame that they won’t extend their expiring contracts, because we’ve both given a lot in terms of sport over the past four years,” he said of Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram. An official confirmation from Dortmund is still pending.

Bensebaini’s contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expires at the end of the season. Attempts to extend the expiring working paper failed. Now it’s clear: the 27-year-old is drawn to league rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The Algerian moved from Stade Rennes to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2019. Within a very short time he developed into a top performer there. Bensebaini convinces with his physique, his drive to attack and his goal threat. He has already scored six goals in 24 games this season.

This is how BVB could play in the future

In the future he will probably play the left side of defense at Borussia Dortmund. The future of Raphael Guerreiro, whose contract expires in 2024, is still open. Actually, a lot looked like a departure, but recently he convinced in central midfield. Winter signing Julian Ryerson, who recently helped out at left flank, could return to right-back. Like Felix Passlack, Thomas Meunier is about to leave.

In the future, BVB could plan like this: left back with Bensebaini, right back with Wolf or Ryerson. Youngsters Tom Rothe, Raphael Guerreiro and Mateu Morey would be backups. Talent Ivan Fresnada, who BVB has had an eye on for a long time, could also be added.