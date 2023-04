Borussia Dortmund is traveling to Munich for the Bundesliga top game. For the first time in years, a Bayern championship does not seem inevitable.

The coach and his captain: Edin Terzic and Marco Reus during the 6-1 win over 1. FC Köln. Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters

The external circumstances could almost make you forget that Borussia Dortmund is facing a very special match in Munich on Saturday. Sure, a game against Bayern always has a special character, although the term “German Clásico” has lost a little of its glamor in recent years. Bayern were too dominant, Dortmund had absolutely nothing to order.