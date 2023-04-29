Home » Borussia Dortmund stumbles at VfL Bochum
Borussia Dortmund stumbles at VfL Bochum

Dhe encouraging applause from the BVB fans who had traveled with them could hardly cheer up the completely disappointed Dortmund players, but coach Edin Terzic immediately demonstrated his fighting spirit again. He showed the supporters four fingers to signal them after the unexpected setback in the championship fight: We won’t give up in the four remaining games of the season either! But due to the disappointing 1-1 (1-1) on Friday evening in the derby at VfL Bochum, the Bundesliga leaders may have lost their best starting position in years. The pursuer from Munich can overtake again with a home win over bottom Hertha BSC on Sunday.

“That’s very disappointing. We knew that it was in our own hands if we won all the games,” said BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on DAZN: “The stadium was full of emotions, but we still had a lot of chances to win.” The fight for the title is “nothing lost yet. But it’s a setback.” The malicious chants of the VfL fans “German champion is only the FCB” contributed to the frustration of all Dortmunders.

In front of 26,000 spectators in the sold-out Ruhr Stadium, Bochum goalscorer Anthony Losilla (5th minute) snatched BVB from all dreams of the first championship since 2012. Even Karim Adeyemi’s immediate goal (7th) couldn’t change the fact that Dortmund went on to win across all competitions went without a win away from home for the sixth time in a row.

A spectacle from the start

On the other hand, Bochum, who came in fifteenth, had every reason to be happy. After surprisingly winning a point in a district derby that was fought over long stretches, the club found new courage in the fight to stay in the class.

“Friday evening, derby, one team wants to be German champions, the other wants to stay in the league – there’s nothing better,” said VfL coach Thomas Letsch shortly before kick-off. And the teams offered the crowd a lot of spectacle right from the start, each scoring a goal with their first chances.


In the end, the Borussia Dortmund players are frustrated.
:


Image: Reuters

When Bochum took the lead early on, Losilla hit the ball perfectly from almost 17 meters into the corner, BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel stretched in vain. This was preceded by a successful dribbling by Takuma Asano, who was preferred to Simon Zoller at VfL, against Raphael Guerreiro.

