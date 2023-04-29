Home » Borussia Dortmund: This is how the referee explains himself after his wrong decisions
Borussia Dortmund: This is how the referee explains himself after his wrong decisions

Borussia Dortmund “I feel crappy”

This is how the referee explains himself after his wrong decisions in the Dortmund game

Dortmund slips up in the title race with a draw in Bochum. The focus is on referee Sascha Stegemann, who denies BVB two penalties. Now he turns himself in. The DFB also admits mistakes.

SThey were really angry at Borussia Dortmund. The anger about the big setback in the title race with FC Bayern at 1: 1 (1: 1) in Bochum and the anger at the referee team around Sascha Stegemann first caused harsh criticism and then defiance from those responsible in black and yellow. “Today I just have to say, did the referee decide the game for me,” said sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Before Bochum made it 1-0, they saw a foul on Emre Can. In addition, Dortmund should have received two penalties from their point of view – a foul and a hand penalty. Above all, the unpunished hard attack by Bochum’s defender Danilo Soares, who had already been warned, against Karim Adeyemi (65th), who had been booked the previous week for a swallow, enraged BVB. They demanded penalties for Dortmund and yellow-red for Soares. Coach Edin Terzić, Kehl and captain Marco Reus also vented their anger in the referee’s cabin after the final whistle.

Sascha Stegemann had to endure the severe complaints from Dortmund

Credit: pa/SVEN SIMON/Anke Waelischmiller/Sven Simon

The day after, the man on whom all the anger was directed turned up: Referee Stegemann. Compared to BILD he gave insights into his emotional world. “I’m really angry, I feel like shit. It was a very, very short night, I’m not fine with it,” said Stegemann, who admitted that Soares’ boarding at Adeyemi “was a penalty for BVB after looking at it.” He “didn’t see it that way at all on the pitch”. According to his perception, Adeyemi put his foot in – and thus provoked contact.

The referee also explained why he didn’t watch the scene again on screen himself to make a new assessment. “Of course, the video assistant looked at the scene and evaluated it. The assessment was: no obvious wrong decision, so there was no recommendation that I look at it again myself,” said the Fifa referee and added: “In retrospect, I have to say: I would be happy if I still had it times looked. Of course, my aim is to make the right decisions on the pitch, to solve situations correctly, and then in the end together with the video assistant.”

Stegemann understands BVB’s anger

The 38-year-old business administration graduate from Niederkassel could understand the anger of those responsible at BVB. “I totally understand that emotions, including very strong ones, come up there. I’m not just a referee, I’m also a footballer. The people of Dortmund feel they have been treated unfairly,” said Stegemann. BVB apparently does not have to fear any consequences, according to BILD information, the referee did not make any extra notes in the game report, nor did he prepare a special report.

The DFB also admitted a mistake by the referee. A statement on Soares’ foul on Adeyemi, which went unpunished, said: “He doesn’t play the ball, instead he only hits the opponent and brings him down. That is a foul and therefore a penalty, as the TV pictures also show.” The DFB did not comment on the scene before Bochum’s 1-0 lead with the alleged foul on Emre Can.

In addition, Borussia had demanded a hand penalty after VfL defender Erhan Masovic got the ball in the penalty area. The sporting director of DFB Schiri GmbH commented on the situation as follows: “The defender tries to block a shot with his right leg in front. However, the ball goes against the left leg and over the upper body to the left upper arm, which the referee does not classify as an unnatural enlargement of the body surface in this sequence of movements, but as a natural movement to support the body as it falls. This assessment of the process by the referee is understandable based on the TV images.”

