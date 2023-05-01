Borussia Dortmund: whereabouts? Transfer decision about Star well made

Despite the exciting championship fight in the Bundesliga, the bosses of Borussia Dortmund are already looking at the transfer phase after the season. Squad planning for the next season is already in full swing.

Almost four weeks before the last day of the game, there is now some light in the dark about a personal issue. Regular keeper Gregor Kobel will probably play for Borussia Dortmund again next season. An important sign for black and yellow.

Borussia Dortmund: number one stays in the pot

Gregor Kobel is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. The Swiss has been the undisputed number one since moving to BVB and has delivered strong performances week after week. Kobel is one of the reasons black and yellow can continue to dream of the title. The 25-year-old has long been an absolute top keeper. The BVB goalkeeper drew attention to himself with his strong performances in recent months.

Chelsea FC in particular is said to have been hot for Kobel. The Londoners are looking for a new number one. The desired solution: Kobel. But all BVB fans can breathe freely. Because: According to Sky reporter Jesco von Eichmann, the Swiss will also be between the posts in Dortmund next season. According to our information, he will definitely stay with Borussia Dortmund this summer,” said the BVB expert.

++ Borussia Dortmund: Strong threats against Stegemann – now he has to take drastic measures ++

Good news for Borussia. Kobel is one of the big constants this season. Despite his interim injury, he is probably the keeper of the season and gives the black and yellow defense enormous stability. So it will be the same in the coming season.

Club is looking for an extension

For the time being, Kobel will remain with the Westphalians. To keep it that way, the BVB club bosses are planning to extend the contract, which expires in June 2026, ahead of schedule. According to consistent media reports, Kobel is also looking forward to a hefty salary increase with the new working paper. In the room is a salary of 12 to 13 million euros per year. This would make Kobel one of the absolute top earners at BVB. His salary is currently said to be around four million euros per year.

More news:

Kobel himself can therefore also imagine staying in Dortmund for the long term. The goalkeeper is said to have “extremely many” plans with black and yellow. At the moment, his main focus is probably on the final stretch of the Bundesliga season. By winning the German championship, one of his greatest dreams would come true in his second season in the pot.