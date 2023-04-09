Home Sports Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated VfL Wolfsburg 2-0
Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated VfL Wolfsburg 2-0

NAfter five games in a row without a win, Borussia Mönchengladbach has stopped the negative run in the Bundesliga. The team coached by Daniel Farke defeated VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 (1-0) on Sunday, but is still in tenth place with 35 points – far away from the international starting places, which are now undefeated for the previous five games in Wolfsburg (39 points) are a little further away. In front of 51,127 spectators in Borussia Park, Nathan Ngoumou (34th minute) and Marcus Thuram (63rd) scored the goals for the hosts. For the first time since the 3-2 win against FC Bayern Munich, the team was able to celebrate a threesome.

“It feels very good, that was very important for us in front of our own fans,” said Gladbach’s Florian Neuhaus on DAZN: “It only works together with the fans. In the end we deservedly won 2-0.” The success should now give “tailwind” with a view to the upcoming games, emphasized Neuhaus and added: “We are very happy.”

The guests, who couldn’t win against Gladbach in the league for three years, started the game well and created their first chances early on. Coach Niko Kovac had to rebuild his entire right side because of the suspensions of Ridle Baku and Patrick Wimmer and brought in Kilian Fischer on the right back and Felix Nmecha on the offensive right side.

“We failed to decide the game in the first half. So you have to address it clearly,” said Maximilian Arnold from Wolfsburg: “We had enough opportunities, but that was very disappointing in the end.”

Wolfsburg goal doesn’t count

Borussia was lucky after goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was able to parry a header from Omar Marmousch in the fifth minute and the Wolfsburg goal by Mattias Svanberg (10th) was disallowed for offside. Christoph Kramer had previously initiated the Lower Saxony counterattack with a bad pass.

