Borussia Mönchengladbach: Difficult upheaval with new fixed points

Status: 07/28/2023 08:20 a.m

After a disappointing season, Gladbach have lost their top four goalscorers, with the fifth to follow. Manager Roland Virkus is therefore asking for patience – but a few new fixed points provide optimism.

By Christian Hornung (Rottach-Egern am Tegernsee)

Actually, Virkus is not the greatest fan of expressing himself in front of running cameras or with a dictaphone held in front of him. Since he took over the managerial post at Elf vom Niederrhein from Max Eberl in January 2022, he naturally knows that public relations is now also part of his job description.

Borussia: 75 percent of the goals are already gone

Accordingly, he patiently explains to the many journalists in the training camp at Tegernsee in a continuous loop in front of a dream backdrop that the upcoming season does not necessarily have to end in a nightmare. A look at the departures at VfL could suggest this conclusion. Marcus Thuram (to Inter Milan), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen), Lars Stindl (Karlsruher SC) and Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund) had scored 39 of Gladbach’s 52 goals, i.e. a whopping 75 percent.

The fifth best shooter is Nico Elvedi, and he will almost certainly leave Borussia, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AS Roma are very interested. The Swiss still takes part in the training sessions in Rottach-Egern, but with heavily braked foam and often only on the trim wheel – he should under no circumstances injure himself, because Gladbach urgently needs the transfer fee to make the biggest change of the past decade to advance further.

Wöber and Rieder are the dream players

Gladbach’s plan is that if Elvedi leaves, Leeds United’s Austrian international Maximilian Wöber will fill the gap in defence. Wöber should initially only come on loan, the money for Elvedi has already been reserved for the Stindl successor: the young Swiss national player Fabian Rieder is to become the new playmaker at Borussia, the Young Boys Bern have already confirmed Gladbach’s interest and the ongoing negotiations, but demand around 13 million euros – about as much as you would like for Elvedi, whose contract expires next year.

If and when these personnel issues will finally be implemented, Virkus answers the Sportschau as follows: “Unfortunately, the transfer market is currently very tough. I can’t say at the moment whether and when anything else will happen, then I would be clairvoyant. But we’re up prepared in any case and can react at any time.”

Gladbach’s fans and the coach have questions

Virkus not only has to answer questions about this matter from media representatives and the around 1,000 fans a day on the edge of the pitch – the way to the team bus every day this week leads directly past the loyal supporters, who actually base their daily schedule on the Bundesliga club’s training schedule. The new coach would also like to know soon with whom he can practice his quite demanding system.

Gerardo Seoane relies on a mixture of high pressing and longer ball possession phases, but one thing is particularly important to him: “After winning the ball, I want the boys to look forward first,” he explains to Sportschau: “We have to get into the game much faster Coming on offense and looking for depth, switching is a very important part of our preparation.”

Players cheer: Finally clear announcements

After frequent speaker Daniel Farke, the pros now appreciate Seoane’s “very clear speech”. Julian Weigl, one of the captain candidates, also emphasizes that “everyone now knows exactly what they have to do”. Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin also praises: “Gerardo Seoane demands a lot from you, he always wants to see absolute quality. If that doesn’t work, he’ll tell you the deficits openly and honestly, and that’s the way it has to be.”

With Weigl and Omlin at the top, a whole new hierarchy is forming at Borussia, and Florian Neuhaus has also been allowed to wear the captain’s armband several times in preparation. Whether Neuhaus will actually go into the preliminary round with the Gladbachers is an open question. His contract expires in 2024, Virkus has clearly demanded that he either extend it or be sold. Seoane would like to have the technician as one of his fixed points, another is said to be the new center forward Tomas Cvancara, who was signed by Sparta Prague for almost eleven million euros.

Crosses to the center instead of just “small-small”

What is completely new after years of playing small and small and little presence in the penalty area is that a 1.90 meter giant is now waiting for crosses there. Seoane likes this orientation: “Tomas brings a rare mixture that our game was missing: he brings physical robustness to the top, but is also extremely fast and combines well.”

Tomas Cvancara in conversation with coach Gerardo Seoane

However, Virkus warns: “The boy is showing good signs, but he is new to the Bundesliga and will need time. All in all, we all need a lot of patience here. There will certainly be setbacks, which is quite normal with so many new players.”

Honorat is also a beacon of hope

One of the hopefuls is the French right winger Franck Honorat, who came from Brest for eight million euros. Virkus and Seoane do not currently know how many new players will follow him to Gladbach. Only at the end of the transfer period on August 31 will it be clear how big the upheaval in Gladbach will actually be – the fans at the edge of the training ground can ask as often as they like.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

